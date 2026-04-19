As millions of Indians mark Akshay Tritiya 2026 — a festival synonymous with prosperity and new beginnings — the rush to buy gold and silver has gone digital. From traditional jewellers to 10-minute delivery apps, the buying experience is rapidly shifting. But with convenience comes a critical question: Is quick commerce a safe way to invest in precious metals?

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Akshay Tritiya, which falls on April 19 this year, is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, believed to bring lasting wealth and success.

Despite rising prices, demand remains strong. Industry estimates suggest India could see ₹20,000 crore worth of gold and silver purchases this season, underlining the cultural and financial importance of the day.

But unlike earlier years, a growing chunk of this demand is moving online — and even onto quick commerce platforms promising delivery within minutes.

Quick commerce gold: What’s changed?

The entry of refiners like MMTC-PAMP into platforms such as Swiggy Instamart has made 24K gold and silver coins available for near-instant delivery, often in small denominations like 0.5g or 1g.

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This has transformed gold buying into an impulse-friendly, app-based purchase — similar to groceries or electronics.

Is it safe? The short answer: Yes, but with caveats

1. Purity and authenticity can be reliable — if the source is credible

Reputed refiners sell 999.9 purity gold with certification, which reduces risks of adulteration.

However, experts stress that buyers must verify:

BIS hallmark or certification

Brand credibility (MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold-backed products, etc.)

Proper invoices and packaging

Without these checks, even genuine-looking products can be misleading.

2. Delivery chain is the weak link

Unlike buying from a jewellery store, quick commerce introduces multiple handling points — warehouse, delivery partner, and transit.

While platforms claim sealed and tamper-proof packaging, accountability becomes diffused if something goes wrong — raising concerns about:

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Tampering during transit

Damage or loss

Dispute resolution challenges

3. Digital gold via apps: convenient but not fully regulated

Many quick commerce and fintech platforms also push digital gold, where your purchase is stored in a vault rather than delivered physically.

While convenient, regulators have raised red flags:

Digital gold products are not formally regulated financial instruments

Investors may lack protection if the platform fails or mismanages holdings

In simple terms: safety depends more on the platform than on regulation.

4. Scams and pricing traps still exist

Experts caution that festive buying often leads to rushed decisions — one of the biggest causes of fraud.

Common risks include:

Inflated prices disguised as “festival offers”

Hidden charges or unclear billing

Misrepresentation of purity or weight

Convenience vs confidence

Quick commerce scores high on:

Speed

Accessibility (buying even ₹10 worth digitally)

Transparent pricing in many cases

But it still lags traditional jewellers in:

Physical verification

Customer trust and grievance handling

Regulatory oversight

So, should you buy gold on quick commerce this Akshay Tritiya?

Safe if:

You’re buying small denominations (coins/bars)

The seller is a reputed refiner or platform

You verify certification and packaging on delivery

Avoid or be cautious if:

You’re making large-value purchases

The platform doesn’t disclose storage, insurance, or certification details

You’re buying purely “digital gold” without understanding risks

Quick commerce is reshaping how India buys gold — making it faster and more accessible than ever. But when it comes to precious metals, speed should not replace scrutiny.