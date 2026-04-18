Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold or diamonds — what makes sense for your money, investment?

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, you’re likely facing a familiar yet increasingly complex question—should you stick with gold, or consider diamonds this year? Traditionally, the festival has been synonymous with gold buying, but with prices now hovering around Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams, your decision may not be as straightforward as before.

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Gold investment

If your goal is financial security, gold still remains the most dependable option. Over decades, it has delivered strong returns while offering unmatched liquidity — you can sell or pledge it almost anywhere, anytime. This makes gold not just a cultural purchase, but a practical financial asset.

You also benefit from transparent pricing, as gold is globally benchmarked. Whether you buy physical jewellery, invest in Gold ETFs, or consider Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), you know exactly what your investment is worth and how easily you can access it.

However, with prices at record highs, you may need to adjust your approach—either by buying smaller quantities or opting for smarter formats that reduce making charges and additional costs.

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Diamond fashion

If your focus is on design, wearability, and value for money, diamonds may appeal more this year. Many buyers like you are shifting toward diamond jewellery, especially lab-grown options, as gold becomes more expensive.

Diamonds allow you to get more visible value for your budget—larger stones, contemporary designs, and jewellery that fits into everyday wear, whether it’s for work or social occasions. However, it’s important to recognise that diamonds are not investment assets in the traditional sense.

Unlike gold, diamond pricing is not standardised, and resale value is often limited. So, if you’re buying diamonds, you’re essentially paying for design, craftsmanship, and personal use—not long-term financial returns.

Jewellers roll out aggressive offers

To capitalise on festive demand, leading jewellery brands have launched a range of offers, including gold rate protection plans, cashback schemes, and discounts on making charges.

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Tanishq is offering a gold rate protection scheme that allows customers to lock in prices by paying a minimum 25% advance. At the time of billing, buyers can choose the lower of the booked or prevailing rate, helping hedge against price volatility.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced discounts of up to 30% on making charges for gold and studded jewellery, along with similar reductions on diamond value. The company has also launched its ‘Aanika’ diamond collection, inspired by temple art and traditional motifs.

Joyalukkas has introduced its ‘Cashback Utsav’, offering gift vouchers based on purchase value, along with a gold rate lock option starting with just 10% advance. Customers can also exchange old gold at market rates.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery is providing a similar gold price protection plan with a 25% advance, ensuring buyers benefit from lower rates at the time of purchase.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a low-entry pre-booking option for gold coins with just 5% advance, along with a free silver coin on delivery.

So, what should you do?

Your choice ultimately depends on what you value more right now.

If you want wealth preservation, liquidity, and long-term security, gold remains the stronger choice. But if you are looking for design, affordability, and everyday usability, diamonds—especially lab-grown—offer better immediate value.