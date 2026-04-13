Akshaya Tritiya 2026: How much gold can you legally keep at home? Here’s what income tax rules say

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold remains one of the most widely held assets in Indian households, valued both as an investment and a store of cultural wealth. While buying gold, silver, or other precious items—especially during occasions like Akshaya Tritiya—is a personal decision, it is important to understand the rules around holding gold and any tax implications.

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Under Indian income tax laws, there is no fixed upper limit on how much gold you can keep at home. Individuals are free to own gold in the form of jewellery, coins, or bars, as long as it is acquired through legitimate, declared, and traceable sources.

However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued guidelines under Instruction No. 1916 (dated May 11, 1994), which are relevant during income tax search and seizure operations. These guidelines specify the quantity of gold that will generally not be seized, even if proper documentation is not immediately available.

As per these norms:

500 grams per married woman

250 grams per unmarried woman

100 grams per male member

These limits are often misunderstood as ownership caps. In reality, they are only administrative guidelines, not legal restrictions on holding gold.

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If an individual holds gold beyond these quantities, it is not automatically considered unexplained or illegal. However, the taxpayer must be able to justify the source. Acceptable explanations include gold received through inheritance, gifts during marriage or family occasions, or purchases supported by valid invoices and financial records.

This makes documentation extremely important. Maintaining purchase bills, gift records, or inheritance proofs ensures that gold holdings can be explained during any tax scrutiny. Without proper documentation, excess gold may be treated as unexplained income and could attract penalties.

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Another important aspect is tax disclosure. While holding gold itself does not attract tax, certain taxpayers are required to report their assets. From FY 2025–26 onwards, individuals with income exceeding ₹1 crore must disclose gold and other assets under Schedule AL (Assets and Liabilities) in their Income Tax Return.

Additionally, any gains arising from the sale of gold—whether physical or financial—are subject to applicable capital gains tax rules.

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The broader takeaway is clear: there is no restriction on how much gold you can own, but it must be backed by legitimate sources and proper records. The CBDT limits simply indicate safe thresholds during searches and do not define legal ownership boundaries.

As festive buying rises, especially during Akshaya Tritiya, staying compliant, maintaining documentation, and understanding tax rules will ensure your gold holdings remain secure, transparent, and free from legal complications.