Akshaya Tritiya 2026: How much gold does India buy on the auspicious day? Here’s what estimates say

Akshaya Tritiya continues to stand out as one of India’s most significant gold-buying occasions, blending cultural sentiment with financial behaviour. Celebrated this year on April 19, the festival is widely considered an auspicious time to invest in gold, leading to a sharp spike in purchases across the country.

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The scale of buying on this single day is striking. Despite elevated prices, India’s appetite for gold remains resilient, underpinned by tradition and its long-standing role as a store of value.

Over the past year, gold has delivered robust returns, further strengthening its appeal. Prices have surged significantly across global and domestic markets, supported by strong central bank buying, investor demand, and persistent geopolitical uncertainties. Gold touched record highs of around $5,626 per ounce internationally and ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams on the MCX, reflecting the strength of the ongoing rally .

Massive one-day demand spike

India is already the world’s largest consumer of gold, with an estimated holding of nearly 25,000 tonnes valued at around $2.4 trillion. On Akshaya Tritiya, a meaningful portion of annual demand gets concentrated into a single day.

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Industry estimates suggest that gold purchases during the festival typically range between ₹12,000 crore and ₹18,000 crore, depending on price levels and consumer sentiment. In volume terms, this translates into double-digit tonnage being bought within just 24 hours.

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Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said: “Every year, Akshaya Tritiya transforms into one of India's largest single-day consumption events, and the scale of gold buying is truly remarkable. Despite elevated prices, demand has remained resilient. In 2025 alone, India is estimated to have purchased nearly 12 to 20 tonnes of gold on this single day, translating to a value of roughly ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 crore. What makes these numbers significant is not just the volume, but the concentration of demand. A single day accounts for nearly 2–3% of India's annual gold consumption, highlighting the cultural and financial importance of the occasion."

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He added: "However, the pattern of buying is evolving. With gold prices at record highs, consumers are adapting rather than stepping away. There is a visible shift towards smaller, token purchases, lightweight jewellery, and a rising trend of exchanging old gold for new. This indicates that while affordability is a constraint, participation in the tradition remains non-negotiable. Additionally, younger investors are increasingly turning to digital formats, reflecting a gradual shift in behaviour. Akshaya Tritiya is no longer just a cultural phenomenon; it is a powerful economic event, showcasing how tradition continues to drive large-scale financial flows, even in a high-price environment.”

Ponmudi R, CEO – Enrich Money, added: “Akshaya Tritiya represents one of the most concentrated bursts of gold demand in India, highlighting the unique interplay between culture and consumption. Estimates suggest that India purchases between 20 to 30 tonnes of gold during this single day in strong demand years. In value terms, this translates into thousands of crores flowing into gold within a span of 24 hours. What makes this phenomenon significant is not just the volume, but the consistency of demand. Unlike other asset classes, gold buying during Akshaya Tritiya is relatively insensitive to price fluctuations. This indicates that demand is driven less by valuation and more by tradition and belief systems. For jewellers and financial institutions, this creates a predictable annual demand cycle. From a macro perspective, India’s gold consumption patterns continue to influence global demand dynamics, even though pricing remains globally determined. Akshaya Tritiya is not just a festive occasion ,it is a reflection of India’s enduring relationship with gold as both a cultural asset and a store of value.”

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Changing consumer behaviour at high prices

While demand remains strong, buying patterns are gradually shifting. With gold trading near record highs, consumers are becoming more value-conscious. There is increasing preference for:

Lightweight jewellery

Coins and small bars

Exchange of old gold

Digital gold and ETFs among younger investors

This evolution suggests that while participation remains intact, ticket sizes are becoming more calibrated.

ALSO READ: Gold ETF vs Sovereign Gold Bond vs physical gold — which is smarter investment this Akshaya Tritiya?

Outlook for Akshaya Tritiya 2026

For this year, demand is expected to remain firm in value terms, although volumes in jewellery may be relatively subdued due to high prices. Investment-oriented products such as coins and bars are likely to see stronger traction, continuing a trend observed over the past year.

From a broader perspective, the outlook for gold remains constructive. Structural drivers such as geopolitical uncertainty, high global debt levels, and continued diversification by central banks are expected to support prices over the medium to long term.

At the same time, analysts caution that after a sharp rally, some consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. Factors such as inflation trends, US Federal Reserve policy, bond yields, and dollar strength will continue to influence price movements.

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Bottom line

Akshaya Tritiya is not just a symbolic buying day—it represents a significant economic event that channels billions into gold within hours. Even at elevated prices, India’s demand remains resilient, though increasingly nuanced.

As buying patterns evolve and investment avenues expand, the festival continues to highlight gold’s unique position in Indian households—where tradition and financial strategy intersect seamlessly.