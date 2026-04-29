Are record gold prices pushing Indians to buy for investment over jewellery?

Jewellery demand remained under pressure in early 2026, but a sharp rise in investment buying has reshaped India’s gold consumption pattern — marking a rare shift where investment demand is catching up with, and in some cases overtaking, traditional jewellery demand. Meanwhile, gold has corrected sharply from its peak, falling nearly 26% (around ₹53,000 per 10g) from its MCX high of ₹2,02,984. Prices are now moving in a narrow range due to a lack of fresh triggers. Despite a mild recovery, persistent selling pressure at higher levels is capping further upside.

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Investment demand

India’s long-standing preference for gold jewellery is undergoing a structural shift. According to the World Gold Council’s Q1 2026 report, bar and coin investment surged 34% year-on-year to 62 tonnes, nearly matching jewellery demand levels during the quarter.

This is significant in a market where jewellery consumption has historically been multiple times higher than investment demand. The trend reflects a broader change in consumer behaviour, with Indians increasingly viewing gold as a financial asset rather than just a cultural or ornamental purchase.

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High prices

Record-high gold prices have been the biggest deterrent for jewellery demand. Globally, jewellery consumption fell 23% year-on-year, while India saw a 19% decline to 66.1 tonnes in Q1.

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Despite the fall in volumes, spending on jewellery remained resilient. In fact, global jewellery demand value rose 31%, indicating that consumers are still buying—but opting for lighter and lower-carat products.

“In India, demand has held up in value terms even as volumes declined, reflecting the impact of rising prices,” the report noted.

Jewellery shift

Consumer behaviour is clearly adapting to affordability constraints. Buyers are increasingly opting for lighter-weight jewellery, lower purity, and studded designs to manage costs.

The divergence between income segments is also becoming more visible. While high-income consumers continue to purchase heavier pieces, mass-market buyers are either cutting back or shifting to smaller, more affordable formats.

Additionally, exchange of old gold jewellery and gold-backed loans have become more prominent, indicating liquidity-driven behaviour amid elevated prices.

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Investment demand

Several macro and market factors are driving the surge in gold investment demand:

Safe-haven appeal amid geopolitical uncertainty

Inflation concerns and currency volatility

Limited attractive alternatives in financial markets

Globally, bar and coin demand jumped 42% to 474 tonnes, one of the highest quarters on record, with Asian investors leading the trend.

The report highlights that “investment demand now far exceeds fabrication demand,” underscoring a structural shift in the gold market.

ETF and digital gold

India’s investment appetite is not limited to physical gold. Gold ETFs and digital gold platforms are also seeing strong traction.

Gold ETFs recorded sustained inflows and rising investor participation

Digital gold purchases remained robust, driven by ease of access and lower ticket sizes

This indicates that retail investors are diversifying their exposure across formats, with a clear tilt towards financial gold.

Outlook

The World Gold Council expects this shift toward investment demand to persist through 2026. Elevated prices, geopolitical risks, and inflationary pressures are likely to keep gold attractive as a store of value. At the same time, jewellery demand is expected to remain under pressure in volume terms, even if spending holds steady. For India, this marks a pivotal transition: gold is no longer just a symbol of wealth — it is increasingly becoming a strategic financial asset in household portfolios.