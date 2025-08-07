Arihant Capital floats AIF–Laureate to tap into high-growth small, mid-cap stocks

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd has announced the launch of AIF–Laureate, a SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), under its portfolio management subsidiary, Electrum Portfolio Managers. This new fund aims to unlock value in small and mid-cap listed companies with strong fundamentals and high growth potential.

Electrum Portfolio Managers, which currently manages assets worth Rs 790 crore (as of June 30, 2025), brings its proven Laureate PMS strategy to a wider investor base through the AIF format. The fund is designed for long-term capital appreciation, with a recommended holding period of 3 to 5 years.

AIF–Laureate will follow a benchmark-agnostic and sector-agnostic approach, using Electrum’s proprietary ELECT investment framework. This methodology focuses on identifying emerging businesses with solid management, scalable models, clean balance sheets, and sustainable cash flows.

"The launch of AIF–Laureate marks a new chapter in our journey to democratise access to high-quality equity opportunities," said Arpit Jain, Joint Managing Director, Arihant Capital. "We are committed to creating wealth for our investors through well-researched and transparent strategies."

Arpit Agarwal, Co-founder and CIO of Electrum Portfolio Managers, added, “India’s small and micro-cap segments are often overlooked despite offering compelling growth stories. AIF–Laureate enables sophisticated investors to access these under-researched names, supported by rigorous bottom-up research and disciplined risk controls.”

Open to HNIs, family offices, and institutional clients, the fund requires a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore, in line with SEBI’s regulations. It offers a flexible structure for investors seeking differentiated alpha-generating strategies outside of traditional mutual funds or PMS routes.

With this launch, Arihant Capital continues to expand its product suite for discerning investors looking for institutional-grade exposure to India’s emerging business champions. The move aligns with the firm’s broader goal of blending innovation, research, and long-term value creation in equity investing.