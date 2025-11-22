Bitcoin crash: Robert Kiyosaki sells his Bitcoins as market enters deep correction, shifts to real estate

Rich Dad Poor Dad author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki has revealed that he recently liquidated $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin for roughly $90,000, saying the move reflects his long-standing philosophy of converting speculative gains into assets that generate consistent cash flow. His disclosure comes at a time when the crypto market is reeling from a sharp downturn and after reports that Bitcoin whale Owen Gunden offloaded nearly his entire $1.3 billion BTC holdings.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote, “I sold $2.25 million in Bitcoin for approximately $90,000. I purchased Bitcoin for $6,000 a coin years ago.”

He went on to outline the next steps for the proceeds: “With the cash from Bitcoin, I am purchasing two surgery centres and investing in a billboard business. I estimate my $2.25 million Bitcoin investment into the surgery centres and billboard business will be positive cash flowing approximately $27,500 a month by next February… tax-free.”

Kiyosaki said the new acquisitions would add to an already substantial portfolio of real-estate ventures that generate steady income. Combining the expected $27,500 monthly addition with his existing ventures, he said his “cash flow cushion” would reach “hundreds of thousands per month.”

I estimate my $2.25 million… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 21, 2025

Despite selling, Kiyosaki insisted he remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects and intends to repurchase more BTC later using the new income streams. He emphasised that the move was not a rejection of Bitcoin, but a demonstration of the principles he has taught for decades: use windfall profits to buy assets that offer tax advantages and recurring cash flow.

“This has been my ‘get rich plan’ since I began playing Monopoly with my Rich Dad over 65 years ago,” he wrote, adding that he was advised not to publicly disclose the sale due to safety concerns. Still, he chose to be transparent: “In a world of ‘fake money’ and ‘fake teachers,’ I thought it best you know I practice what I teach.”

He ended his post with a warning about global economic turbulence, urging followers to think critically about their own wealth-building strategies: “What is your get rich plan? Please take care. The world economy is going on a wild ride.”

Bitcoin's worst month since 2022

Kiyosaki’s move coincides with a sharp downturn in the crypto market. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.6% on Friday to $80,553, extending monthly losses to nearly 25%, putting November on track to be its worst month in two years.

This latest slump has been driven largely by spot selling — including ETF redemptions, long-dormant wallets moving coins, and fading demand from trend-following traders. Options activity has amplified the decline, particularly after Bitcoin broke through the heavily traded $85,000 strike level. Dealers were forced to sell more BTC to hedge their positions, accelerating the drop. Analysts say all eyes are now on the $80,000 level, where hedging flows could temporarily stabilize prices.

Industry perspective

Offering a broader view, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, said the downturn reflects normal market behaviour rather than structural weakness. “The recent dip in Bitcoin below $86,000 reflects a natural consolidation phase in an increasingly mature asset class. Short-term volatility is expected, but the long-term fundamentals of crypto remain exceptionally strong,” he said.

Gupta noted that institutional appetite remains intact: Solana ETFs have seen 17 consecutive days of inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs are turning positive again after last week’s outflows. Despite mixed inflation signals and shifting interest-rate expectations worldwide, he said the fundamentals for leading assets like BTC and ETH remain solid, supported by steady network activity, strong long-term holder conviction, and expanding institutional participation.

He added that global regulatory clarity, new crypto ETPs in Europe, and US policy initiatives such as the proposed ‘Bitcoin for America Act’ underscore accelerating mainstream adoption.

Notably, Gupta highlighted that Indian investors are showing maturity during the correction. Instead of panic selling, many are accumulating high-quality assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This disciplined “buy-the-dip” approach is especially visible among younger, research-driven traders. Participation on compliant Indian platforms remains stable despite regulatory uncertainty — a sign of rising confidence in the country’s digital-asset future.