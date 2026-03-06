Bitcoin nears $72K, approaches key $72K–$80K supply gap; what’s next for crypto in 2026

Bitcoin’s “air pocket” is once again coming into focus as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation climbed on Wednesday to just below $72,000. The term refers to a relatively thin supply zone between $72,000 and $80,000, where comparatively few coins previously changed hands, according to data from Glassnode.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied over the last 24 hours, pushing prices to as high as $74,000 for the first time since early February, signalling early signs of recovery in the crypto market. Altcoins such as ether (ETHUSD) and solana (SOLUSD) also gained, helping push the overall cryptocurrency market’s valuation back to around $2.5 trillion, according to data compiled by Messari.

Investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a strategic asset amid shifting global policy signals and geopolitical uncertainty, prompting a broader diversification into digital assets. Continued inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also boosted market liquidity and strengthened investor confidence in the ongoing rally.

Meanwhile, momentum is spreading across the broader crypto ecosystem. Ethereum’s gains reflect optimism around network upgrades and expanding blockchain applications, while XRP’s recent rally signals growing investor interest in digital assets tied to global payments infrastructure. The combined move across major tokens suggests market participation is broadening as adoption narratives gather pace, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42.

Bitcoin spot ETFs see renewed inflows

Data shows the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen their 14-day netflow trend turn positive, marking a shift after a period of sustained outflows.

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted in a recent post on X that spot ETF flows have been steadily rising in recent days.

Spot ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly holding the asset. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, and the products have since become a major gateway for institutional participation in the cryptocurrency market.

Because these ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, they provide an off-chain route into Bitcoin. When investors buy ETF shares, the fund purchases Bitcoin and holds it in custody on their behalf, making the asset more accessible to institutional and traditional investors.

What’s next for Bitcoin?

Purvang Mashru, Senior Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance, said crypto markets are now entering a phase where structural dynamics matter more than short-term price movements.

“After reaching new highs in 2025, crypto markets corrected sharply, testing both positioning and structure. As 2026 begins, the focus shifts away from price levels and toward the forces that drive participation,” Mashru said.

“The key question now is not what prices did, but how the market absorbs risk, capital and macroeconomic pressure.”

Market structure is strengthening

Mashru noted that Bitcoin’s market dominance has climbed to around 60%, indicating a growing concentration of capital in the leading cryptocurrency while participation across other digital assets is building more selectively.

Exchange-held Bitcoin balances have dropped to multi-year lows of around 2.7 million coins, signalling tighter supply conditions.

“With fewer coins available on exchanges, new demand could have a stronger impact on prices than in previous cycles,” Mashru said.

However, market sentiment remains sensitive to price swings, with recent pullbacks cooling excessive optimism and resetting investor positioning to a more cautious stance.

Liquidity conditions improving

Liquidity within crypto markets is also gradually rebuilding.

Mashru pointed out that stablecoin balances have recovered significantly following the drawdown seen during the 2022-2023 market downturn. This effectively increases the amount of capital sitting on crypto rails and ready to deploy as participation improves.

Global money supply growth of 6–8% year-on-year also points to improving liquidity conditions that could support risk assets over time.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) activity has stabilised since the crash period, although growth remains cyclical and tied closely to broader macroeconomic conditions.

Institutional participation reshaping markets

Institutional investors continue to play a growing role in the digital asset ecosystem.

Approximately $57 billion flowed into Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2025, a trend analysts expect to continue as the asset class becomes more integrated into mainstream portfolios.

At the same time, macroeconomic conditions are gradually turning supportive. Markets expect around 50 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2026, easing monetary policy pressures while real rates stabilise.

Credit conditions also remain relatively stable, with U.S. corporate bond yields around 6%, providing a moderately supportive backdrop for risk assets.

Risks remain

Despite the improving structural setup, analysts caution that the market still faces several potential headwinds.

These include geopolitical tensions, evolving global trade policies, possible liquidity reversals, and broader corrections in global asset markets, particularly if U.S. equity valuations come under pressure.

Outlook for 2026

Taken together, Mashru said the current setup points toward gradual, measured growth in crypto markets rather than explosive rallies. Improving liquidity conditions, increasing institutional participation and tightening Bitcoin supply could support prices, but participation is likely to remain selective as investors navigate macroeconomic uncertainties.