'Buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin': Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki offers investment advice ahead of predicted economic turmoil

Amidst heightened concerns of an impending economic downturn, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' has shared vital investment advice aimed at navigating potential financial turmoil. Kiyosaki's insights come as he warns of a 'greater depression,' a scenario he believes could pose significant challenges for investors and the general public alike.

In his tweet, Kiyosaki highlighted the unprecedented increase in both credit card and national debts in 2025, as well as the escalating unemployment rate. Additionally, he noted the diminishing value of retirement savings such as 401(k)s and the looming threat to pensions.

In a detailed discourse, Kiyosaki underscored the importance of strategic asset allocation to weather the storm he anticipates approaching the global financial landscape.

"In 2025 credit card debt is at all time highs. US debt is at all time highs. Unemployment is rising. 401 k’s are losing. Pensions are being stolen. USA may be heading for a GREATER DEPRESSION. I get sad because as I stated in an earlier X….Tweet….I warned people this chaos was coming in Rich Dad’s Prophecy, a book about the coming biggest stock market crash in history….that is here now. In fact, in most of my books, such as Fake, Who Stole My Pension, and even Rich Dad Poor Dad….warned of a coming financial disaster. People who heeded my warnings are doing well today. I am concerned for those who did not. The good news is you can still do something and maybe even get rich, very rich. As those of you who follow my X posts, I often end with “buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Some of you have complained I repeat the same advice, over and over," Kiyosaki wrote on X.

Kiyosaki's views highlighted a preference for tangible assets as a safeguard against financial instability. He advised investors to consider diversifying their portfolios by including physical assets such as gold and silver, which he perceives as more reliable stores of value during periods of economic turbulence.

According to data from the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi reached a new all-time high of Rs 98,170 per 10 grams on Thursday, marking a record-breaking streak with a rise of Rs 70. This increase is attributed to ongoing global demand and a growing preference among investors for safe-haven assets, driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Additionally, Kiyosaki emphasises the importance of acquiring assets that generate passive income, suggesting that these can provide a financial cushion in times of market volatility. His strategy aims to preserve wealth and ensure financial security amidst unpredictable economic conditions.

The financial markets have been experiencing increased volatility, prompting investors to seek advice from seasoned experts like Kiyosaki. His recommendations are particularly pertinent as many central banks globally, including the Federal Reserve, are navigating complex monetary policy adjustments to mitigate the impact of economic slowdowns. Kiyosaki's approach provides a counter-narrative to typical investment strategies, focusing on wealth preservation over rapid gains in such uncertain times.

Within the broader financial sector, experts continue to monitor economic indicators that could signal the onset of the challenging conditions Kiyosaki predicts. As governments and financial institutions deploy various measures to stabilise economies, investors are encouraged to remain vigilant and informed. Kiyosaki's emphasis on tangible and income-generating assets aligns with a cautious investment perspective that prioritises long-term stability over short-term speculation.