Buying a Rs 50 lakh house at 23? Why closing the loan fast may not be your smartest move

I’m 23 and planning to buy a Rs 50L home with Rs 11 lakh savings and a Rs 4 lakh one-time payout soon. My take-home is Rs 1L (rising to Rs 1.2-1.5L) and I want to close the loan in 3-4 years by prepaying heavily. Should I go ahead with this plan or wait, and am I on solid financial footing for such a purchase?

Advertisement

Related Articles

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Head – Financial Advisory at 1 Finance

Buying a home early in life is increasingly seen as a sign of financial maturity among India’s urban youth. With rising incomes, access to affordable credit, and growing aspirations, more individuals in their 20s are exploring homeownership as a long-term investment.

However, balancing large EMIs, maintaining liquidity, and planning for other life goals requires careful financial planning. While prepaying a home loan may seem like the fastest route to financial freedom, experts caution against draining all savings or ignoring investment opportunities. Understanding the nuances of good debt, asset-building, and wealth compounding is key to making informed real estate decisions early on.

At 23, your plan to buy a Rs 50 lakh house shows maturity in financial planning. With Rs 11 lakh already saved and a Rs 4 lakh payout expected, a Rs 39L home loan is a practical step. Your current income of Rs 1 lakh, with a likely rise to Rs 1.2–1.5 lakh, gives you the capacity to comfortably handle EMIs and manage your finances well. Taking on a loan at this stage, especially for an appreciating asset like a home, is a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

For a Rs 39L loan over 10 years at 8% interest, your EMI will be around Rs 47,500. You were thinking of closing the loan in 3–4 years, but I’d suggest looking at it differently. Having a good liability like a home loan—managed well—actually reflects sound financial behaviour. It not only helps build a long-term asset but also gives you room to grow your wealth elsewhere. Instead of rushing to close the loan early, start channeling your surplus income into long-term investments that can compound over time and create parallel wealth.

Also, I recommend you don’t use your full Rs 15 lakh for the home. Keep the Rs 4L payout for emergencies and for extra costs like stamp duty, registration, and furnishing, which can add up quickly. Always maintain an emergency buffer of Rs 2–3 lakh. It’s essential to stay liquid while taking on a major commitment like a home purchase.

Advertisement

With a stable income, the ability to manage EMIs, and a disciplined approach to both prepayments and investing, you’re setting yourself up for long-term financial strength. Use the loan smartly, keep your savings working, and let your assets grow steadily alongside.