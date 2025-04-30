Can you really 'Invest and Forget'? Expert says not anymore in ever-changing market conditions 

Rebalancing your investment portfolio is a critical step in maintaining a healthy investment strategy, especially in the context of India’s rapidly evolving financial landscape. As market conditions shift, different asset classes—such as equities, debt, gold, or real estate—perform differently. Over time, this can cause your portfolio to drift away from its original asset allocation, increasing your exposure to risk or lowering your potential returns.

Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, in a recent post shared that his friend asked him, “Is there a way to invest where I never have to look at my portfolio?” It’s a simple question, but the answer isn’t.

To this, Shrivastava explained that the idea that you can pick a good company and forget about it for decades belonged to a different era. Even the strongest businesses, like Amazon, aren’t immune to market cycles. In 2022, Amazon fell over 55%—not because the company was failing, but due to valuation corrections. And this isn’t unique.

He wrote: "I am NOT a buy and forget investor. And, I think it is a very foolish strategy. Gone are the days: where you could pick a good business. Invest. And, forget about it. Even Trillion dollar Monopolies like Amazon fell by 55% (in 2022!). Due to valuation correction."

Explaining further, Shrivastava said whether it’s Warren Buffett, elite hedge funds, or your trusted mutual fund manager, the playbook looks similar:

Buy a fundamentally strong asset at the right price

Ride the upside (momentum)

Exit at the peak

Rotate into the next opportunity

The key difference between asset classes lies in their cycle duration. Stocks now run on short 3–5 year cycles, driven by liquidity, sentiment, and valuations. Real estate, in contrast, often follows longer, slower-moving cycles—historically around 18 years, now shortening to 8–10 years. That’s why real estate can still fit the “buy and forget” mold. You don’t need to check prices every quarter; the returns often come from time and holding power.

He explained if you’re chasing peace of mind and low-maintenance investing, equities may not be the best fit—unless you’re in a highly diversified fund or index. But even there, regular monitoring is essential.

How often should you rebalance your portfolio

Regularly reviewing your portfolio is vital for maintaining the health of your investments and ensuring they align with your financial goals. According to experts, the review process can be broken down into two key stages:

A monthly or quarterly review to monitor your portfolio's performance and identify any necessary adjustments.

An annual review that involves a comprehensive assessment of your investment objectives, overall strategy, and asset allocation. This annual check-in is crucial for ensuring your investments stay on track as your life circumstances and goals evolve.

When it comes to rebalancing decisions, market volatility plays a significant role. During periods of high volatility, more frequent reviews may be required to mitigate risks effectively. In contrast, in stable market conditions, less frequent adjustments may suffice.

When considering their investment goals and current life stage, it is common for younger investors to opt for a more aggressive rebalancing strategy. This approach is often seen as necessary, particularly when facing significant life expenses. Conversely, individuals who are nearing retirement may lean towards a more conservative approach to safeguard their amassed wealth.

It is important to bear in mind that frequent trading can lead to higher costs, including brokerage fees and taxes. Therefore, finding a balance between the need for adjustments and cost considerations is critical in order to uphold overall portfolio performance.

So yes, investing and forgetting is possible — but only if you pick the right asset class. In today's market, understanding these cycles is more important than ever. Long-term vision works, but only when paired with the right instrument.