A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 grew to Rs 1.36 crore in 20 years; check details of this thematic fund

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, India’s second-oldest asset manager, has marked a significant milestone with the completion of 20 years of its flagship Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund, an open-ended equity scheme dedicated to the infrastructure sector. Launched in December 2005, the fund has consistently rewarded long-term investors, with a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 growing into an impressive Rs 1.36 crore by July 2025, underscoring the power of disciplined investing in a high-growth theme.

The scheme’s stated objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities and equity-linked instruments of infrastructure-related companies. While returns are market-linked and subject to inherent risks, the track record of the fund demonstrates its ability to capture the growth opportunities within India’s infrastructure build-out.

As of July 31, 2025, the fund reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 917 crore, with a monthly average AUM of Rs 924.55 crore. Its Net Asset Value (NAV) stood at Rs 160.53 for the Regular Plan – Growth option and Rs 180.55 for the Direct Plan – Growth option. Over different horizons, the fund has consistently outpaced its benchmark, the BSE Sensex TRI. The Regular Plan – Growth option has delivered 7.93% CAGR over one year, 27.21% over five years, and 20.09% over ten years, showcasing sustained outperformance across market cycles.

The fund is co-managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head of Equities, and Vishal Mishra, Fund Manager, who follow a thematic investment approach. True to its mandate, the scheme invests 80–100% of its portfolio in infrastructure sector equities and derivatives, categorised as very high risk, while also retaining flexibility to allocate up to 20% in debt and money markets for stability. Additionally, it may invest up to 10% in REITs and InvITs, providing exposure to alternative infrastructure assets.

From an investor standpoint, the scheme remains accessible and transparent. It offers both regular and direct plans with growth and income distribution options. There is no entry load, while an exit load of 1% applies for redemptions within one year, waived thereafter. The expense ratio is 2.27% for the regular plan and a more cost-effective 0.99% for the direct plan. The minimum investment requirement is Rs 5,000, while SIPs start from Rs 1,000 per month, making it suitable for retail investors keen on systematic wealth creation.

The 20-year milestone also comes at a time when Canara Robeco’s broader fund portfolio has been performing strongly. In July 2025, most of its equity funds outperformed their benchmarks, particularly in the mid-cap and small-cap segments, with the Small Cap Fund and Emerging Equities Fund delivering double-digit returns. Large-cap strategies such as the Bluechip Equity Fund continued to generate steady alpha, aided by sectoral positioning in banking, IT, and consumer discretionary.

On the debt side, a favorable interest rate environment boosted performance, with the Income Fund and Dynamic Bond Fund benefiting from a 15-basis-point decline in the 10-year benchmark yield. Short-term and money market funds added stability through accrual-based strategies.

As India continues its infrastructure-led growth journey, the Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund stands as a testament to the long-term wealth creation potential of thematic investments when coupled with disciplined fund management and investor patience.