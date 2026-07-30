Car ownership vs ride-hailing: Is buying a car still the smarter financial choice?

The true cost of owning a car

Take the example of a ₹20 lakh car. With a ₹4 lakh down payment and a five-year loan, monthly EMIs can range between ₹30,000 and ₹32,000. For someone commuting 50-70 km a day, fuel expenses can easily reach ₹20,000 a month. Insurance, servicing, routine maintenance, tyre replacements and repairs can add another ₹5,000-8,000 every month.

Parking is another expense that many buyers underestimate. In cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, vehicle owners often pay separately for residential parking, office parking or hourly parking at malls and commercial centres. Even when parking is available, the time spent searching for a space adds to the overall inconvenience.

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Then comes depreciation. A new car starts losing value the moment it leaves the showroom, reducing its resale value over time. While depreciation is not a monthly outflow, it is one of the biggest costs associated with vehicle ownership.

Taken together, the monthly cost of owning a car can comfortably exceed ₹60,000.

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Ownership vs access

By comparison, a professional relying on premium ride-hailing services for office commutes, airport transfers, client meetings, weekend outings and occasional outstation trips may spend around ₹40,000 a month, depending on travel patterns.

Apart from lower monthly spending, ride-hailing users avoid several recurring expenses such as EMIs, insurance renewals, servicing, unexpected repairs, parking charges and depreciation. Instead of paying to own a vehicle that may remain parked for much of the day, they pay only for the mobility they actually use.

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No one-size-fits-all solution

According to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd., the decision to buy a car today is no longer just about affordability but about overall financial efficiency and lifestyle requirements.

"Many urban professionals focus only on the EMI while overlooking the total cost of ownership, which includes fuel, insurance, maintenance, parking, depreciation and the opportunity cost of locking capital into a depreciating asset. In several metro cities, these costs can exceed the expense of using premium ride-hailing services, especially for those who commute within city limits and do not require a vehicle every day," he said.

Maurya added that there is no universal answer. Families with children, people who frequently travel out of town, those working odd hours, or individuals living in areas with limited public transport may still find car ownership more convenient and cost-effective in the long run.

He advised prospective buyers to evaluate annual mileage, commuting requirements, parking expenses and how a car purchase aligns with their broader financial goals instead of viewing ownership solely as a status symbol.

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Car ownership vs ride-hailing

Expense/Factor

Owning a ₹20 Lakh Car Premium Ride-Hailing Upfront Cost ₹4 lakh down payment Nil Monthly EMI ₹30,000-32,000 Nil Fuel ~₹20,000/month Included in fare Insurance Payable annually Nil Maintenance & Repairs ₹5,000-8,000/month Nil Parking Charges Additional Nil Depreciation Vehicle loses value over time Nil Estimated Monthly Cost ₹60,000+ ~₹40,000 Best Suited For Families, frequent and long-distance commuters Urban professionals, occasional users, city commuters

Ultimately, the choice between owning a car and relying on ride-hailing services depends on individual travel patterns. For those who drive every day or need a vehicle for family use, ownership can still offer value. But for occasional users, the convenience and lower overall cost of shared mobility may make access a more practical alternative than ownership.

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