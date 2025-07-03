Crorepati formula: Start at 25 and end at 60 years with more than Rs 10 crore — Expert explains

For many young earners, the dream of becoming a crorepati often feels out of reach, especially with rising expenses and lifestyle costs. But what if the journey to crorepati status could start with as little as ₹10,000 a month?

According to Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, the answer is a resounding yes—if you give it time, discipline, and a dash of patience.

“People massively underestimate what Rs 10,000 can do in 35 years,” says Kaushik. “Most overestimate its power in a month but completely miss the magic of compounding over decades.”

Kaushik breaks down the numbers in simple terms—no jargon, no complex formulas—showing how a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), increased by just 10% every year, can grow to staggering sums by retirement.

“Start at age 25, and by age 30, your corpus could be around Rs 9.8 lakh,” he explains. “By 35, it could reach Rs 33.7 lakh, and by 40, it’s Rs 86 lakh. The real surprise is how it accelerates later: Rs 2 crore at 45, Rs 4.27 crore at 50, Rs 8.8 crore at 55, and an incredible Rs 17.7 crore by age 60.”

Kaushik emphasizes this is not some fantasy or WhatsApp forward. “This is the power of compounding,” he says. “But people need to remember two things: stock market returns are not guaranteed every year, and panic-selling during market falls can destroy long-term wealth.”

Here’s a simple table summarizing CA Nitin Kaushik’s figures:

Age (Years) Corpus Value (Approx.)

25 Start investing Rs 10,000/month

30 Rs 9.8 lakh

35 Rs 33.7 lakh

40 Rs 86 lakh

45 Rs 2 crore

50 Rs 4.27 crore

55 Rs 8.8 crore

60 Rs 17.7 crore

While the Sensex has delivered a historical average of about 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 40 years, Kaushik advises being conservative in planning. “Even if you assume a 12% average return, the crorepati goal is very achievable,” he insists.

Beyond the impressive corpus figures, Kaushik points to how this translates into retirement income. “Rs 17.7 crore by retirement could easily provide about Rs 80,000 a month in today’s money, adjusted for inflation, all the way till age 95,” he notes. “That’s real financial freedom.”

Kaushik believes too many investors give up because they feel their small SIPs are insignificant. “Your Rs 10,000 may seem small today, but with patience, it can grow louder than your salary hikes,” he says. “Start small. Stay consistent. Let time do its magic.”

He stresses that the journey isn’t just about numbers but about mindset. “The market will go through volatility, elections, wars, recessions—you name it,” says Kaushik. “But the investor who stays invested and increases contributions steadily is the one who ends up wealthy.”

So, can a ₹10,000 SIP actually make you a crorepati? According to Kaushik, the plain truth is yes—if you respect time and avoid letting fear derail your journey.

“Discipline beats timing,” he adds. “That’s how ordinary people build extraordinary wealth.”

SIPs that gave nearly Rs 45 lakh in 10 years

Several equity funds have delivered impressive wealth creation over the past decade. Leading the pack, Quant Small Cap Fund achieved a stellar 26.62% CAGR via SIPs, transforming a monthly Rs 10,000 investment into Rs 49.14 lakh in 10 years.

Close contenders include Nippon India Small Cap Fund (25.01% CAGR) and Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund (23.93% CAGR), growing similar SIPs to Rs 45.05 lakh and Rs 42.51 lakh, respectively. Among ELSS options, Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund posted a 23.61% CAGR, amassing Rs 41.76 lakh from the same SIP amount. Edelweiss Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure, and Invesco India Mid Cap funds all delivered around 23.5% CAGR, each crossing Rs 41 lakh in SIP corpus.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap, Franklin Build India, and LIC MF Infrastructure funds also performed well, clocking SIP returns above 22%. For lump sum investments, most funds grew Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4.6–7.9 lakh over the decade.

Fund Name 10-Year SIP CAGR (%) ₹10,000/month SIP Value (10 Years) 10-Year Lump Sum CAGR (%) ₹1 Lakh Lump Sum Value (10 Years) Quant Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan 26.62 ₹49.14 lakh 20.73 ₹6.58 lakh Nippon India Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan 25.01 ₹45.05 lakh 22.96 ₹7.90 lakh Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund – Direct Plan 23.93 ₹42.51 lakh 19.04 ₹5.71 lakh Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund – Direct Plan 23.61 ₹41.76 lakh 21.72 ₹7.13 lakh Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan 23.53 ₹41.58 lakh 19.64 ₹6.00 lakh ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund – Direct Plan 23.51 ₹41.53 lakh 17.70 ₹5.10 lakh Invesco India Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan 23.34 ₹41.16 lakh 19.76 ₹6.06 lakh Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan 22.61 ₹39.56 lakh 18.90 ₹5.64 lakh Franklin Build India Fund – Direct Plan 22.50 ₹39.33 lakh 18.54 ₹5.47 lakh LIC MF Infrastructure Fund – Direct Plan 22.33 ₹38.98 lakh 16.54 ₹4.61 lakh

Source: Value Reserach