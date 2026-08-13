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Crypto trading is no longer the only game: Exchanges expand into stocks, payments, prediction markets

Crypto trading is no longer the only game: Exchanges expand into stocks, payments, prediction markets

Crypto exchanges are rapidly expanding beyond Bitcoin and digital-asset trading into stocks, ETFs, payments, tokenisation and prediction markets, as they seek new sources of growth. The shift is turning exchanges into broader financial “superapps”, allowing users to access multiple financial products through a single funded account.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Crypto trading is no longer the only game: Exchanges expand into stocks, payments, prediction marketsBinance users bought over $1 billion in equities and generated nearly $3 billion in trading volume across 7,000+ assets in the first 30 days.

Crypto exchanges are increasingly moving beyond Bitcoin and other digital-asset trading as they expand into stocks, ETFs, payments, tokenisation, prediction markets, artificial intelligence and social features, according to Binance Research’s Half-Year 2026: Exchanges & Institutions report.

The shift comes even as traditional crypto trading has slowed, suggesting exchanges are trying to become broader financial platforms rather than remain dependent on crypto market cycles. The report describes this emerging model as a “financial superapp”, where users can access multiple financial products through a single funded account.

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Stocks and ETFs emerge as a new growth engine

Traditional financial assets have become one of the clearest sources of incremental growth. TradFi perpetuals accounted for more than 5% of tracked exchange derivatives volume by the end of Q2, with volumes surpassing $1.6 trillion in July. Commodities provided the initial base, while equities and ETFs drove the acceleration later in the first half.

Crypto exchanges are also offering direct access to equities. During its first 30 days, Binance users acquired more than $1 billion of equities and generated nearly $3 billion in trading volume across more than 7,000 assets. More than 70% of participants were from emerging markets, pointing to demand for easier access to global stocks.

Tokenised equities are extending that access beyond conventional market hours. The report says 62% of July bStocks activity occurred while US markets were closed, while weekend prices incorporated a median 92% of the subsequent Monday opening gap.

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Payments become part of the exchange ecosystem

Payments are another major area of expansion. Stablecoins already provide funding, settlement and cross-border transfer capabilities, making payments a natural extension for exchanges.

Direct stablecoin merchant payments through Binance Pay reached a median ticket size of $18 in June 2026, up 38% year-on-year and 18 times the $1 median recorded in January 2023. Binance Pay had more than 21 million merchants globally, according to the report.

Crypto card spending also rose 35% to $629 million in June, while agentic settlement through x402 reached $11 million before increasing further in July.

Prediction markets, AI and social features

The expansion is not limited to traditional finance. Exchanges are increasingly incorporating event markets, AI and social integrations, alongside tokenisation and payments. The report says these products can reduce discovery friction, improve distribution and give users reasons to keep balances on platforms even when crypto trading activity is weak.

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Prediction markets are also attracting significant institutional interest. H1 capital-raising activity included about $1 billion for Kalshi and $600 million for Polymarket, highlighting growing investment in the infrastructure around event-based markets.

The trend is particularly visible in emerging markets. They accounted for 77% of Binance’s users in 2026, while 83% of users holding two or more products were from emerging markets.

For exchanges, the strategy is increasingly clear: one account, one balance and multiple financial products, reducing dependence on the traditional boom-and-bust cycle of crypto trading.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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