Dadonomics decoded: Gen X plays it safe, Millennials chase growth, an expert breaks it down

When it comes to money, Indian dads are a lot like their parenting styles—some swear by routine and rules, others thrive on flexibility and fun. But whether it’s planning for preschool fees or plotting a retirement escape, every dad has a financial strategy tucked under his superhero cape. And that’s where the generational gap kicks in.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen X dads are playing defence, Millennial dads are on offence—and their investment styles reveal exactly how life stage shapes money moves.

As Father’s Day approaches, a key difference in how dads manage money is coming into focus—one that splits largely along generational lines. Gen X and Millennial fathers are united by responsibility, but divided by investment style, risk appetite, and financial goals.

Gen X dads, now in their 40s and 50s, are juggling competing demands. “They are the classic ‘sandwich generation,’ balancing their kids’ dreams with their parents’ care, all while trying to secure their own retirement,” says Harsh Gahlaut, Co-Founder & CEO, FinEdge. “Many are at the peak of their careers—but this is also when major expenses hit home: a child’s education, a home purchase or even early medical costs.”

Advertisement

With financial obligations looming large, wealth preservation becomes their primary focus. Caution takes precedence over aggressive investing, and structure is preferred over flexibility. Gen X investors tend to lean toward safer options and are more focused on tax efficiency, capital protection, and achieving immediate life-stage goals.

On the other hand, Millennial dads—those in their late 20s to 30s—are just entering the thick of family and financial planning. “Millennial dads are still in the build phase—juggling between taking care of their young ones and setting goals to secure their future,” Gahlaut says. With time on their side and careers still rising, Millennials are open to taking calculated risks.

Their approach is bolder and more flexible. They prefer tech-savvy, DIY financial tools, lean towards equity-based investments, and aim for long-term compounding. Retirement and college funds are set up early, often with optimism and ambitious targets. As Gahlaut puts it, “They can invest aggressively, spend wisely and set up long-term goals with optimism.”

Advertisement

Still, the core driver remains the same for both generations: securing their family's future. “Gen X prefers structure. Millennial dads prefer flexibility. One could be a moderate risk taker while the other could employ a more aggressive approach. However, the commonality that drives dads in both these generations is achieving goals and securing the future for their children and their families,” Gahlaut explains.

Ultimately, life stage matters more than age. “At FinEdge, we believe good financial planning isn’t about your age—it is about aligning your choices with your life stage and goals,” he adds.

Whether preserving wealth or building it, India’s dads are proving that thoughtful planning remains the cornerstone of financial success.