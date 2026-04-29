Dhan’s ‘Gold Vault’: What investors should know before buying gold, silver at MCX prices

Dhan has introduced ‘Gold Vault’, a new investment product that allows retail investors to buy physical gold and silver at live MCX-linked prices. While the offering brings institutional-grade infrastructure to individual investors, market participants should closely evaluate its structure, costs, and risks before allocating capital.

Exchange pricing

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Gold Vault enables investors to participate in MCX bullion futures contracts and take physical delivery. This ensures price discovery directly from the exchange, eliminating markups typically seen in retail gold purchases or digital gold platforms.

However, investors should note that the entry point is through futures contracts, not spot buying. This means contract specifications, lot sizes, expiry cycles, and rollover dynamics could influence pricing and execution. Investors unfamiliar with commodities trading may face a learning curve.

Regulated infrastructure

Transactions are routed through SEBI-regulated entities, including MCX and clearing corporation MCXCCL, with settlement leading to physical bullion stored in institutional vaults. This structure significantly lowers counterparty and authenticity risks often associated with unregulated digital gold platforms.

That said, regulatory backing does not eliminate market risk. Gold and silver prices remain volatile and are influenced by global factors such as US interest rates, dollar movement, and geopolitical developments.

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Storage convenience

Dhan offers secure storage in MCX-partnered vaults, with an option for physical delivery. While this adds flexibility, investors should assess associated costs such as storage fees, delivery charges, and taxation implications.

Unlike ETFs, where expense ratios are embedded, or physical gold where making charges are upfront, the total cost structure here may vary depending on holding period and usage of delivery features.

Portfolio fit

For investors, the key question is where Gold Vault fits within their asset allocation. Gold is typically used as a hedge (5–10% allocation) rather than a return-generating core asset. The ability to buy at exchange prices may improve efficiency, but it does not change gold’s underlying return profile.

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Compared to Gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), this product offers direct ownership and optional delivery, but lacks interest income (as in SGBs) and may involve higher operational complexity.

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Since the model depends on futures participation and physical settlement, liquidity in relevant MCX contracts and ease of execution will be critical. Investors should monitor spreads, contract depth, and execution efficiency, especially during volatile market conditions.

Dhan’s Gold Vault is a structurally strong innovation that brings transparency and institutional safeguards to retail bullion investing. However, it is not a plug-and-play alternative to ETFs or SGBs. Investors should evaluate product mechanics, cost layers, and portfolio relevance before investing, rather than viewing it as a straightforward gold buying solution.

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