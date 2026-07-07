EPF vs VPF: Which retirement savings option should salaried employees choose after the new EPF Scheme 2026?

The proposed Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026, has put retirement planning back in focus for salaried employees. With mandatory EPF contributions continuing to be linked to the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month, many employees—especially those earning significantly more — are now evaluating whether the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) can help build a larger retirement corpus.

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While both EPF and VPF earn the same government-declared interest rate and are managed under the EPF framework, they differ in terms of contribution requirements and flexibility.

EPF vs VPF: What's the difference?

EPF is a mandatory retirement savings scheme for eligible salaried employees. Under the proposed EPF Scheme, 2026, employees contribute 12% of EPF wages, but only up to the statutory wage ceiling, currently Rs 15,000 a month. This means the mandatory employee contribution works out to Rs 1,800 per month, with the employer required to make an equivalent statutory contribution. Employers and employees may jointly opt to contribute on actual wages above the ceiling, but employers are not obligated to do so.

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VPF is an extension of the EPF account that allows employees to contribute more than the mandatory 12% from their salary. Employees can contribute up to 100% of their basic salary and dearness allowance, subject to salary deductions. However, employers are not required to match these additional contributions. The extra amount earns the same EPF interest rate and follows the same administrative framework.

Feature EPF VPF Contribution Mandatory Voluntary

Employer contribution Yes No

Interest rate EPF rate Same as EPF

Tax treatment Eligible under applicable rules Same as EPF

Objective Basic retirement savings Build a larger retirement corpus

Why VPF is becoming more relevant

Experts say employees whose employers contribute only to the statutory wage ceiling could face a sizeable retirement savings gap over a 25-30-year career.

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As per experts, mandatory EPF contributions alone may no longer adequately reflect the earning capacity of employees whose wages are significantly higher than Rs 15,000. Lower contributions reduce both the principal invested and the long-term compounding effect, potentially resulting in a much smaller retirement corpus.

For instance, an employee earning Rs 50,000 a month whose employer contributes only on the statutory wage ceiling could accumulate an EPF corpus of around Rs 48 lakh over 33 years under stated assumptions. By voluntarily investing an additional Rs 5,000 every month through VPF during the same period, the additional corpus alone could approach Rs 1 crore, significantly enhancing retirement savings.

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EPF vs VPF taxation

The tax treatment of VPF is broadly the same as that of an employee's EPF contribution. Employees can claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, on eligible contributions. Interest remains tax-efficient, although interest on an employee's own contribution exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year is taxable under current rules. The maturity amount is generally tax-free if withdrawn after five years of continuous service.

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Premature EPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service are generally taxable unless they are due to specified exceptions such as ill health, closure of the employer's business or other circumstances beyond the employee's control. No TDS is deducted if the withdrawal amount is below Rs 50,000.

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For higher withdrawals, 10% TDS applies if PAN is furnished, while the rate may increase to 20% without PAN. In the income tax return, the employee's own contribution is generally not taxable, interest on that contribution is taxed under 'Income from Other Sources', while the employer's contribution and related interest are taxable under 'Salary'.

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