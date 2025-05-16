EPFO: Update your KYC information in quick easy steps, here's how 

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) requires all members to keep their Know Your Customer (KYC) information current. This is essential for smooth fund transfers, timely claim settlements, and preventing discrepancies. By regularly updating your KYC details—like Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, and mobile number—you can avoid delays and ensure your EPF contributions are credited on time.

Benefits of updating KYC:

- Quicker claim approvals and settlements

- Smooth PF account transfers when changing jobs

- Accurate interest credits and annual account statements

- Minimized chances of account mismatches

Here’s are some simple steps to update your KYC details on the EPFO portal.

Step 1: Log into the EPFO Portal

- Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

- Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, along with the captcha code to access your account.

Step 2: Find the KYC Section



- On the homepage, click on the ‘Manage’ tab.

- Select ‘KYC’ from the dropdown options.

Step 3: Add or Update Your Documents

- You will see a variety of KYC options such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, passport, and driving license.

- Fill in the necessary details and upload scanned copies of your documents.

- Ensure that all information matches exactly with the documents.

Step 4: Save Your Information

- Once you've entered your details, click on the ‘Save’ button.

- Your status will change to “Pending for Approval.”

Step 5: Employer Verification

- Your employer will need to verify and clear your KYC request.

- After their approval, your status will update to “Approved by Employer” and subsequently by EPFO.

Important Reminders

- Ensure your Aadhaar and PAN are linked to your UAN.

-No fee is charged for updating KYC on the EPFO portal.



- Any discrepancies in details may result in rejection.