'Every business' dharma is profit': Vivek Oberoi explains the mindset behind 300% return

Vivek Oberoi has emerged as more than an actor, with his family office investing in over 30 companies, exiting 11 and earning returns of up to 300%. He said in a recent interview that the goal was never just to chase money but to build generational wealth while backing businesses with purpose.

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Oberoi said his understanding of finance began in childhood, when his father, actor Suresh Oberoi, taught him debit and credit at the age of 11 or 12.

"Even though my father was very successful, he was extremely disciplined about money. My grandfather lost everything during the partition, so my father was taught never to take wealth for granted,” he said in an interview with Outlook Business.

According to Vivek, those early lessons shaped his belief that money should not merely represent past success but should instead become “fuel for future innovation and growth."

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Profit with purpose

The actor framed his philosophy in a line that stands out: “I genuinely believe every business’ dharma is profit, but every businessman’s dharma should be purpose." He said the family office was created to support founders, meaningful businesses, and India’s economic growth, rather than operate like a conventional asset-management firm. He also described the structure as a way to preserve wealth across generations.

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"When I set up the family office, the idea was to create generational wealth and create a structure to preserve it, along with an investing ethos for generations to follow.”

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Investment strategy

Oberoi said he follows a “steady and sexy” strategy. The “steady” side focuses on strong family-run businesses that can grow through digitisation, AI integration, and better governance, while the “sexy” side targets high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, deep tech, life sciences, and lifestyle brands. He cited Rotoris, a premium analogue watch startup, as one example and said the company generated around $600,000 in revenue in its first year.

Returns and liquidity events

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According to Vivek Oberoi, the family office has already crossed more than 30 investments and 11 exits, with more 6-7 liquidity events expected this year, including three public listings. He also said one listed-company exit delivered nearly 300% returns in about two years. He presented the family office model as more flexible than venture capital or private equity because it can back impactful businesses even when they do not promise the highest possible financial returns.

"There are times when I knowingly invest in something where the financial upside may not be the highest possible, but the impact is meaningful enough for me to still do it,” he said.

India’s startup ecosystem

Oberoi described India as one of the world’s most exciting growth markets, pointing to opportunities in AI, MSMEs, tech startups, and real estate. He added that the regulatory climate is improving, though taxation and compliance still need simplification for startups.

Despite his investing success, he said acting remains special to him. He said, "The joy I get when I face the camera... that passion is something else.” Oberoi added that investing gives him a different sense of fulfilment.