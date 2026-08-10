FD interest rates after RBI repo rate pause: Check Punjab & Sind Bank, PNB fixed deposit rates

Punjab & Sind Bank FD Rates
Punjab & Sind Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 2.85% to 6.85% for regular customers across tenures from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn additional interest on eligible deposits of 180 days and above.
|Tenure
|Regular Citizens
|Senior Citizens
|7–14 days
|2.85%
|2.85%
|46–90 days
|3.35%
|3.35%
|151–179 days
|4.85%
|4.85%
|1 year
|5.85%
|6.35%
|375 days
|6.40%
|6.90%
|444 days
|6.80%
|7.30%
|666 days
|6.85%
|7.35%
|2–3 years
|5.95%–5.85%
|6.45%–6.35%
|5 years
|5.95%
|6.45%
|Above 5–10 years
|5.85%
|6.35%
For the five-year tax-saving FD, Punjab & Sind Bank offers 5.95% to regular customers and 6.45% to senior citizens. The bank also offers NRE, NRO, RFC and FCNR (B) deposits for eligible non-resident customers.
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PNB FD Rates
Punjab National Bank offers FD rates between 3% and 6.60% for regular customers, depending on the tenure. Senior citizens can receive an additional interest rate on eligible deposits, while super senior citizens get a higher benefit on specified tenures.
|Tenure
|Regular Citizens
|Senior Citizens
|Super Senior Citizens
|7–14 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.80%
|46–90 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|5.30%
|180–270 days
|5.60%
|6.10%
|6.40%
|1 year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|7.05%
|444 days
|6.60%
|7.10%
|7.40%
|2–3 years
|6.30%
|6.80%
|7.10%
|3–5 years
|6.10%
|6.60%
|6.90%
|5–10 years
|6.00%
|6.80%
|6.80%
PNB's five-year tax-saving FD offers rates ranging from 5.85% to 6.25% for general customers, depending on the applicable product terms, while senior citizens receive higher rates.
What FD investors should note
With the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, borrowers and depositors are unlikely to see an immediate broad-based shift in interest rates. FD investors should therefore compare available tenures rather than waiting for an automatic increase in deposit rates.
Investors should also consider premature-withdrawal rules, taxation and the applicable senior-citizen benefit before booking an FD. Rates can change, so depositors should verify the latest rates with the respective bank before investing.
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