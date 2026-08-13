FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

Bandhan, IDFC First offer higher rates than SBI

Bandhan Bank’s highest regular FD rate of 7.45% is available for a 2-year tenure, while IDFC First Bank offers 7.25% for a 3-year deposit. SBI’s highest regular rate of 6.45% is applicable to a 444-day tenure.

Bank Highest regular FD rate Applicable tenure Bandhan Bank 7.45% 2 years IDFC First Bank 7.25% 3 years SBI 6.45% 444 days

Bandhan Bank’s rate is 1 percentage point higher than SBI’s top rate, while IDFC First Bank’s rate is 0.80 percentage point higher.

ALSO READ: 8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

How much more can you earn?

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For a simple illustration, consider a deposit of ₹5 lakh and calculate the annual interest based on the quoted rates. This is only a rate comparison; actual FD maturity amounts will depend on the tenure, compounding frequency and applicable bank rules.

Bank Rate Annual interest on ₹5 lakh Extra vs SBI Bandhan Bank 7.45% ₹37,250 ₹5,000 IDFC First Bank 7.25% ₹36,250 ₹4,000 SBI 6.45% ₹32,250 —

At these rates, a ₹5 lakh deposit would generate ₹5,000 more in annual interest at Bandhan Bank than at SBI, while IDFC First Bank would generate ₹4,000 more.

For a ₹10 lakh deposit, the annual interest difference rises to ₹10,000 between Bandhan Bank and SBI and ₹8,000 between IDFC First Bank and SBI.

Deposit Bandhan vs SBI IDFC First vs SBI ₹1 lakh ₹1,000 more/year ₹800 more/year ₹5 lakh ₹5,000 more/year ₹4,000 more/year ₹10 lakh ₹10,000 more/year ₹8,000 more/year

ALSO READ: Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%

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Rate is not the only factor

Investors should not choose an FD solely on the basis of the highest headline rate. The applicable tenure is equally important, particularly because the three rates above apply to different maturities.

Investors should also check premature withdrawal rules, payout options, taxation and the bank’s deposit insurance coverage. Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), eligible deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.

Therefore, before moving money for a slightly higher FD rate, investors should compare the tenure, effective maturity value and overall risk rather than looking at the interest rate alone.