Fixed deposit rates compared: NBFCs offer up to 8.5% vs banks — Which is better for you?

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a cornerstone of savings for Indian investors, offering stable and predictable returns. However, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increasingly competing with banks, investors are now faced with a critical decision—opt for higher returns or prioritise safety.

NBFC FDs

NBFCs currently offer relatively higher interest rates, typically ranging between 6.15% and 8.50% per annum, depending on tenure and issuer. This makes them attractive for investors seeking better yields in a rising interest rate environment.

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For example, companies such as Muthoot Capital Services offer rates up to 8.5% for 3–5 year deposits, while Shriram Finance and Sundaram Finance provide returns in the 7.5%–8% range. Even well-established NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, ICICI Home Finance, and LIC Housing Finance offer interest rates between 6.7% and 7.3%, often higher than comparable bank deposits.

NBFCs typically offer higher rates because they rely more on public deposits to fund their lending activities, particularly in niche segments such as housing finance, vehicle loans, and MSME credit.

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Bank FDs

Bank fixed deposits, on the other hand, offer slightly lower returns but significantly higher safety. Interest rates for bank FDs generally range from 2.75% to 7.40%, depending on the bank and tenure.

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For common tenures of 1–3 years, large banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank offer rates around 6.25%–6.45%, while select private banks like IDFC FIRST Bank and Bandhan Bank may offer up to 7.25%–7.40%. Senior citizens typically receive an additional 0.25%–0.50%, pushing effective yields closer to 7.5%–7.9% in some cases.

The biggest advantage of bank FDs is deposit safety. Deposits up to ₹5 lakh are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), offering a safety net that NBFC deposits do not have.

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Risk vs return

The fundamental difference between NBFC and bank FDs lies in the risk-return trade-off. While NBFCs offer higher returns, they are not covered by deposit insurance, and their credit risk varies based on financial strength and ratings.

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Investors must therefore evaluate the credit rating of NBFCs before investing. Highly rated NBFCs may offer a reasonable balance of safety and returns, but lower-rated entities could carry higher default risk.

Both options offer flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years and allow cumulative or periodic interest payouts. However, premature withdrawal penalties apply in both cases, which can reduce effective returns.

What should investors do?

Financial experts recommend a balanced approach. Conservative investors who prioritise capital protection may prefer bank FDs, while those seeking higher yields can consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to top-rated NBFC FDs.

Diversification remains key. Splitting investments across banks and well-rated NBFCs can help optimise returns while managing risk. With the interest rate gap between bank and NBFC FDs currently at 100–150 basis points, investors have an opportunity to enhance income without taking excessive risk—provided due diligence is followed.

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