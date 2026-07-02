FD rates in July 2026: What senior citizens can earn on fixed deposits across leading banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be one of the most preferred investment avenues for senior citizens seeking stable returns and predictable income after retirement. Despite changes in the interest rate cycle over the past year, several banks continue to offer attractive FD rates, with senior citizens earning up to 8.25% per annum on select tenures in July 2026.

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Banks generally offer senior citizens an additional interest rate of around 0.50 percentage points over the rates available to regular customers, making FDs an attractive option for retirees looking to preserve capital while earning assured returns.

Senior citizen FD rates

According to the latest rate cards, senior citizen FD interest rates currently range from 2.50% to 8.25%, depending on the bank and tenure.

Among the highest-paying lenders, Repco Bank offers up to 8.25%, followed by Yes Bank at 8.00% and DCB Bank at 7.90%. Karur Vysya Bank offers up to 7.80%, while Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank provide rates of up to 7.75% for select maturities.

Other private sector lenders such as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank and DBS Bank offer rates ranging between 7% and 7.5%, depending on the deposit tenure.

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Public sector banks

Among the country's largest public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) offers senior citizen FD rates ranging from 4% to 7.50%, with the highest rates generally available on deposits of more than five years.

Canara Bank offers rates between 4% and 7.90%, making it one of the highest-paying public sector banks for senior citizens across medium-term deposits.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers rates between 4% and 7.50%, while HDFC Bank offers up to 7.90% on select one-to-five-year tenures for senior citizen depositors.

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The final return depends on both the tenure selected and the interest payout option chosen by the depositor.

Bank Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate Applicable Tenure Repco Bank 8.25% Up to 5 years

Yes Bank 8.00% 1 year to 5 years

DCB Bank 7.90% 1 year to 5 years

HDFC Bank 7.90% 1 year to 5 years

Canara Bank 7.90% 1 year to 5 years

Karur Vysya Bank 7.80% Select tenures up to 5 years

Bandhan Bank 7.75% 1 year to 5 years

IndusInd Bank 7.75% 1 year to 5 years

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.50% 1 year and above

Deutsche Bank 7.50% Select tenures

Punjab National Bank 7.50% 1 year to 5 years

State Bank of India (SBI) 7.50% More than 5 years

IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25% Up to 5 years

HSBC Bank 7.50% 1 year to 5 years

IDBI Bank 7.00% Select tenures

DBS Bank 7.00% Up to and above 5 years

Why senior citizens prefer fixed deposits

Unlike market-linked investments, fixed deposits provide guaranteed returns for the chosen tenure, making them particularly suitable for retirees who prioritise capital protection over higher but uncertain returns.

Banks also offer multiple interest payout options—including monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual payouts—allowing retirees to create a regular income stream to meet household expenses.

Another advantage is that most banks allow depositors to avail of loans against fixed deposits, providing liquidity without prematurely breaking the investment.

Senior citizens may also invest in five-year tax-saving fixed deposits, which qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, subject to the prescribed limits.

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Tax rules investors should remember

While fixed deposits offer guaranteed returns, the interest earned is generally taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab.

Banks may deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if the interest earned exceeds the prescribed threshold during a financial year.

Senior citizens whose total income falls below the taxable limit can submit Form 15H to request that TDS not be deducted. (Form 15G is generally available to eligible individuals below 60 years of age.)

For NRIs, tax treatment varies depending on the type of deposit. While interest earned on NRE fixed deposits is generally exempt from tax subject to prevailing regulations, interest on NRO deposits is taxable. Investors should check the latest tax provisions before investing.

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Choosing the right FD

While the highest interest rate often attracts attention, financial planners recommend looking beyond returns alone. Factors such as the bank's financial strength, premature withdrawal rules, payout frequency, liquidity needs and deposit insurance should also be considered before locking money into a fixed deposit.

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For senior citizens seeking predictable income and low-risk investments, fixed deposits continue to remain one of the most dependable options in July 2026, particularly when combined with careful tenure selection and tax planning.