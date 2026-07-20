FD vs bond investment: Which fixed-income investment offers better post-tax returns for investors?

Fixed-income investments remain a cornerstone of Indian households' savings strategy, with bank fixed deposits (FDs) continuing to dominate due to their simplicity and assured returns. However, as more retail investors explore the bond market, taxation has emerged as an important factor in deciding where to invest. While interest earned on both FDs and bonds is taxable, listed bonds can offer an additional tax advantage through long-term capital gains (LTCG), potentially improving overall post-tax returns.

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Interest income: Tax treatment is largely similar

The interest earned from bank FDs is added to an investor's total income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab. For someone in the 30% tax bracket, a 7% FD effectively translates into a much lower post-tax return after accounting for income tax.

The same principle applies to bonds. Coupon income earned from government securities (G-Secs), state development loans (SDLs) and corporate bonds is also taxed according to the investor's income tax slab. As a result, simply comparing coupon rates with FD interest rates does not provide the complete picture, especially for investors in higher tax brackets.

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Where bonds gain an edge

Unlike FDs, listed bonds can potentially generate capital gains in addition to regular interest income.

Bond prices move inversely to interest rates. If an investor purchases a bond when interest rates are relatively high and rates decline later, the market value of that bond typically rises. If the bond is listed and sold on the exchange after being held for more than one year, the appreciation is treated as long-term capital gains.

Under the tax rules applicable from FY2024-25 onwards, long-term capital gains on listed securities are taxed at a flat 12.5%, which can be significantly lower than the income tax slab applicable to many investors. This creates an opportunity for investors to earn a portion of their returns at a lower tax rate instead of relying solely on taxable interest income.

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Top Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Bank General Public (p.a.) Senior Citizens (p.a.) Axis Bank 3.00% - 6.45% 3.50% - 7.20% Bandhan Bank 2.95% - 7.25% 3.70% - 7.75% Bank of Baroda 3.50% - 6.45% 4.00% - 7.00% Central Bank of India 3.00% - 6.25% 3.50% - 6.75% HDFC Bank 2.75% - 6.50% 3.25% - 7.00% ICICI Bank 2.75% - 6.50% 3.25% - 7.10% IDBI Bank 3.00% - 6.50% 3.50% - 7.00% IDFC FIRST Bank 3.50% - 7.40% 4.00% - 7.90% IndusInd Bank 3.25% - 7.00% 3.75% - 7.50% Karnataka Bank 3.50% - 6.65% 3.90% - 7.05% Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.75% - 6.70% 3.25% - 7.20% Bank of Maharashtra 2.60% - 6.20% 3.10% - 6.70% Punjab National Bank 3.00% - 6.60% 3.50% - 7.10% RBL Bank 3.50% - 7.20% 4.00% - 7.70% South Indian Bank 2.90% - 6.80% 3.40% - 7.30% State Bank of India 3.05% - 6.45% 3.55% - 7.05% Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 4.00% - 7.10% 4.00% - 7.50% Union Bank of India 2.75% - 6.60% 3.00% - 6.85% YES Bank 3.25% - 7.00% 3.75% - 7.75%

Liquidity also differs

Another distinction lies in how investors can exit their investments.

FDs generally permit premature withdrawals, but banks usually levy a penalty and recalculate interest based on the shorter tenure for which the deposit remained with the bank. This can reduce realised returns.

Listed bonds, on the other hand, can be sold on stock exchanges at prevailing market prices without any penalty from the issuer. While the selling price may fluctuate depending on market conditions and interest rates, investors gain greater flexibility compared to traditional FDs.

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Who should choose FDs and who should consider bonds?

FDs remain well suited for conservative investors seeking predictable returns, particularly those with short-term financial goals or emergency savings. Deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), adding another layer of protection.

Instrument Indicative Yield Government Securities (G-Secs) Around 6–7% (varies by maturity) AAA-rated Corporate Bonds Around 7–9% (issuer and tenure dependent) Bank Fixed Deposits Up to 7.40% (general public), up to 7.90% (senior citizens) among the banks listed above

Bonds may appeal more to investors willing to accept modest market risk in exchange for potentially better tax-adjusted returns and capital appreciation. Government securities provide sovereign backing, while highly rated corporate bonds can offer higher yields, although they also carry issuer-specific credit risk.

For most investors, the choice need not be binary. Financial planners often recommend using FDs for emergency funds and short-term cash needs while allocating a portion of longer-term fixed-income investments to high-quality bonds. Such a diversified approach can improve tax efficiency, enhance return potential and reduce concentration risk without compromising overall portfolio stability.

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