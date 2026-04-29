FD vs mutual funds vs liquid funds: Where should you park short-term money in current conditions?

In volatile market conditions, investors are increasingly grappling with a key question: where should short-term money be parked to balance safety and returns? Financial experts warn that many are still making fundamental mistakes — either chasing high-risk returns in equities or leaving idle cash in low-yield savings accounts.

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CA-turned-educator Neeraj Arora highlights this behavioural gap. “Many investors either put short-term money into the stock market or into schemes promising unrealistic returns like 6% per month. Others leave it in savings accounts. Both approaches are flawed—you are either taking excessive risk or eroding your money due to inflation,” he said.

Short-term money

According to Arora, money required within a 1–3 year horizon should not be treated like long-term investments such as retirement or education planning. The biggest risk, he explains, is timing.

“If you need ₹20 lakh in three years for a home down payment and you invest it in equities, a market correction—like during COVID—can disrupt your entire plan. The rule is simple: don’t risk your capital for short-term goals,” Arora noted.

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At the same time, parking funds in savings accounts offering 3–4% returns is also inefficient, as inflation steadily reduces purchasing power. This makes it critical for investors to strike a balance between safety, liquidity, and reasonable returns.

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Negotiable vs non-negotiable goals

A key framework suggested by Arora is to classify financial goals into negotiable and non-negotiable categories.

“Non-negotiable goals like school fees or mandatory expenses require maximum safety. You can’t compromise on capital there. But for negotiable goals like travel or lifestyle spending, you can take limited, calculated risk,” he explained.

FDs, Liquid Funds or Arbitrage Funds?

For short-term parking, experts recommend relatively low-risk instruments such as bank fixed deposits (FDs), post office FDs, liquid mutual funds, arbitrage funds, and sweep-in savings accounts.

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Arora emphasises that the choice depends on risk appetite, liquidity needs, and taxation. “Arbitrage funds can be more tax-efficient for investors in higher tax brackets since they are taxed like equity. Liquid funds offer flexibility, while FDs remain the simplest option for most investors,” he said.

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FD vs Liquid Funds vs Mutual Funds

Fixed Deposits (FDs) offer guaranteed returns with high safety, making them ideal for conservative investors. However, they come with relatively lower liquidity, as premature withdrawals attract penalties of around 0.5%–1%. In contrast, liquid funds—classified under debt mutual funds—invest in short-term instruments with maturities up to 91 days, offering better liquidity and slightly higher returns than savings accounts, though without guarantees.

General mutual funds, including equity and hybrid funds, are market-linked and carry higher risk but also offer superior return potential over longer periods. While liquid funds typically allow redemption within 1–2 days, FDs are moderately liquid, and mutual funds usually offer redemption within 1–3 days depending on the category.

From a taxation perspective, FDs and liquid funds are taxed as per income slab rates, while mutual funds have varying tax treatment depending on whether they are equity or debt-oriented. Overall, FDs suit risk-averse investors, liquid funds work well for short-term parking or emergency funds, and mutual funds remain better aligned with long-term wealth creation.

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What investors should avoid

Equally important is avoiding high-risk avenues. Arora cautions against peer-to-peer lending, credit risk funds, informal lending, and high-return “unsafe” deposit schemes.

“These options may look attractive because of higher returns, but the probability of capital loss is significantly higher. For short-term money, protecting your principal should be the top priority,” he added.

Three rules to follow

Arora outlines three key principles for short-term investing: invest only in instruments you understand, choose options that don’t cause stress, and always evaluate post-tax returns rather than headline yields.

As market uncertainty persists, the consensus remains clear—short-term investing is less about maximising returns and more about preserving capital while maintaining liquidity.