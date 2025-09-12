Financial survival guide: CA shares smart ways to safeguard wealth from layoffs to medical bills

Life is full of uncertainties — medical emergencies, sudden job losses, market crashes, or unexpected family responsibilities can strike without warning. While most people live under the illusion of financial comfort, one crisis is often enough to shatter that reality. Experts stress that the only real shield against life’s unpredictability is solid financial planning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), chartered accountant and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik shared a candid breakdown of how fragile financial comfort can be in today’s uncertain world. His thread, titled “The Harsh Truth About Money & Life”, highlighted everyday risks that can turn a stable lifestyle into a financial nightmare.

Medical emergencies: A costly reality

Kaushik pointed out that 70% of Indians pay healthcare expenses out of their own pocket, making them extremely vulnerable to sudden medical crises. With major surgeries costing anywhere between ₹5-10 lakh, years of savings can be wiped out in an instant. “Health insurance isn’t optional, it’s survival,” he wrote, underscoring the urgent need for adequate medical cover.

Job loss and financial instability

Referring to India’s IT and startup layoffs in 2024, Kaushik reminded readers that no salary is guaranteed. Without an emergency fund covering at least six months of expenses, he warned, even a comfortable lifestyle can turn into a survival struggle overnight.

Market crashes and wealth erosion

History has proven that financial markets can collapse without warning. Kaushik cited the 2008 crash when Sensex dropped nearly 60%, and the 2020 pandemic crash that erased 38% in just two months. For those without diversification, such downturns can destroy wealth overnight.

Family responsibilities and hidden pressures

Beyond personal finances, Kaushik highlighted the weight of family responsibilities — from a parent’s illness to rising education costs. “Suddenly, your weekend Starbucks money doesn’t matter,” he wrote, adding that true adulthood is about preparing for these inevitabilities before crisis hits.

Real definition of comfort

Kaushik concluded with a reality check: life won’t give advance notice before challenges strike. The true markers of a luxury lifestyle, he argued, are not branded clothes or exotic vacations, but:

A solid emergency fund

Comprehensive health cover

Investments resilient against downturns

Multiple income streams

“Comfort is about sleeping peacefully knowing one bad event won’t destroy you,” Kaushik said, urging Indians to rethink financial priorities before life delivers a harsh wake-up call.