Flight to safety: Gold, Bitcoin ETFs lead the new investment rush amid shaky markets

Gold prices have eased off from their record highs of reaching the Rs 1 lakh mark, following a slight relaxation in tensions surrounding the US-China trade conflict. Despite experiencing a sharp decline on the MCX on Thursday and continuing to trend downwards on Friday, the rate of 24-carat gold (per 10 grams) in the Delhi NCR region stood at Rs 98,340, as reported by GoodReturns.

However, experts anticipate that the price of gold will remain volatile in the coming days due to ongoing uncertainty regarding trade policies.

What stands out even more is Bitcoin’s resurgence. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded their highest inflows since January. The rise in Bitcoin began on Monday, when ETF inflows reached $381.3 million, the highest level since January.

On Friday, Bitcoin ETFs saw a total of $442 million in inflows, marking the fourth consecutive day of positive accumulation. Markets have been in the green since last Thursday, with some closures in various regions for Good Friday and Easter observance.

According to CoinGlass data, total assets under management for Bitcoin ETFs have now reached $108 billion, the highest level since late February. Bitcoin has been on a recovery trend from the low $80,000 range this week.

The original cryptocurrency, BTC, is currently trading at $95,160, reaching its highest point since the last week of February. This week's ETF inflows peaked at $912.7 million on Tuesday and $917 million on Wednesday, coinciding with President Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariff reductions on Chinese goods.

The twin rally in gold and Bitcoin is no coincidence. It reflects a shift in investor psychology: gold remains the time-tested sanctuary, while Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as "digital gold," especially among younger and more risk-tolerant investors.

"The current market landscape reflects a classic flight to safety. With escalating trade tensions—especially between major global economies—investors are rebalancing their portfolios toward traditional and emerging safe havens. Gold, the age-old store of value, has surged to record highs, reaffirming its role as a hedge against geopolitical instability and currency debasement. However, what’s more striking is the renewed momentum in Bitcoin. Bitcoin ETFs have seen their highest inflows since January, signaling growing institutional confidence in digital assets as part of a diversified risk-off strategy. The appeal lies not only in Bitcoin’s finite supply and decentralized nature but also in its increasing integration into regulated financial products—bringing credibility and accessibility to a broader investor base. This dual rally in gold and Bitcoin is more than a coincidence. It reflects a shifting paradigm in investor psychology: while gold continues to offer a time-tested sanctuary, Bitcoin is increasingly perceived as “digital gold,” particularly among younger and more risk-tolerant investors," said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-founder and CEO of Unocoin.

He added: "Amid volatile equity markets and uncertainty around monetary policy, the optimism surrounding these assets is rooted in both fundamental trust and a broader macro narrative. As long as global uncertainties persist, we can expect continued capital rotation into non-correlated assets like gold and Bitcoin, especially as digital infrastructure and regulatory clarity continue to improve."

Bitcoin increasingly viewed as "digital gold" through regulated ETF channels. The trend signals a broader recalibration in asset allocation, blending 5,000-year-old metals with 15-year-old blockchains—both prized for their scarcity and resilience beyond conventional market cycles.

Srinivas L, CEO, 9Point Capital, told Business Today: "Investor mood is moving towards conventional and developing safe havens both as global markets absorb the effects of rising trade tensions and changing monetary policy signals. Gold's rise to all-time highs confirms its function as a hedge against ambiguity. Equally remarkable, though, is the simultaneous rise in inflows into Bitcoin ETFs. There is a systemic change in how investors consider risk reduction and portfolio resilience. Especially when accessed via controlled ETF vehicles, Bitcoin is being seen more and more as a digital equivalent to gold—offering scarcity, decentralisation, and round-the-clock worldwide liquidity."

Last week, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, shared his bold predictions for major asset classes in the coming years. In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki forecasted that by the year 2035, Bitcoin could exceed $1 million, gold may reach $30,000 per ounce, and silver could touch $3,000 per coin.

Furthermore, Kiyosaki expressed concerns about the current state of the US economy, highlighting the escalating levels of credit card debt, national debt, and unemployment. He also warned about the potential for a significant financial collapse, emphasizing the challenges faced by retirement accounts and pension funds. Kiyosaki cautioned that the United States might be on a path towards a severe economic downturn akin to a "GREATER DEPRESSION."