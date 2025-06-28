'From 20k salary to ₹35 lakh portfolio': Viral post hails man’s frugal living and smart savings path to wealth

A Reddit post has gone viral for spotlighting how modest income and disciplined investing can quietly build significant wealth in India.

The post describes a man who, after graduating in 2019, struggled to find a good job and began working in customer service for ₹20,000. Two years later, he secured a ₹65,000 job with an MNC in Gurgaon but continued working remotely from Raipur. Living rent-free with his family and keeping expenses around ₹5,000 monthly, he has steadily invested in mutual funds since 2021. His personal portfolio has now grown to nearly ₹35 lakh, alongside a ₹20 lakh SIP for his father. He shuns luxury spending, still using a ₹9,000 Redmi phone bought five years ago.

“He knew his career will be stagnant but he did not had any other option as his family situation was not good to support MBA. But still in less salary also he is doing fine and living happily with his family,” the post reads.

Reactions poured in online, with users debating whether his success reflects discipline — or unique privileges.

“If you have a home, and live not show off on Instagram, you can live happily in this country with 40,000 per month,” wrote one user, while another noted, “It's a luxury to put >90% of ur salary as savings… Also the whole family may not be paying any income tax and the high chances of family benefiting from many govt subsides.”

Another user pointed out the role of social connections: “In a country like India, if you earn above the average and have decent contacts, life can be relatively smooth. Some people earn 2 to 3 lakh rupees per month, live honestly, yet still feel frustrated and dissatisfied. Meanwhile, someone earning 75000 may be street-smart, socially aware, and have trustworthy contacts in key areas like law, healthcare etc. Such individuals adapt easily, and despite earning less, life tends to be simpler for them. This ability is known as JUGAAD.”