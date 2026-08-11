From memecoins to utility tokens: How Gen Z is changing the way it invests in crypto

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Crypto emerges as an entry point

One of the key findings is that crypto is becoming a gateway into investing for young Indians. Nearly 44.4% of Gen Z investors on WazirX began their investment journey through crypto, indicating that many are entering financial markets through digital assets rather than moving into crypto after building traditional investment portfolios.

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WazirX said these investors are also starting early rather than waiting to accumulate substantial wealth. Crypto is increasingly being treated as one component of a broader wealth-building strategy.

Memecoins are not dominating portfolios

While Gen Z is often associated with high-risk and trend-driven investments, WazirX data suggests that memecoins account for a relatively smaller portion of their crypto holdings.

The platform said 59% of Gen Z portfolios are allocated to utility-focused categories, including decentralised finance (DeFi), Layer-2 ecosystems and payment tokens. Established blue-chip crypto accounts for another 25%, while memecoins make up 16%.

The portfolio mix suggests that although younger investors participate in internet-driven crypto trends, a larger share of their holdings is directed towards assets and categories that WazirX associates with utility, long-term potential, liquidity and market trust.

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Starting early matters

Another defining characteristic of this generation is its willingness to begin investing without waiting to accumulate significant wealth. Young Indians are increasingly treating crypto as one component of a broader wealth-building strategy.

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Gen Z crypto investors also come from varied financial backgrounds. Nearly 79.6% have annual incomes between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh. Among users, 40% are students, 33% are salaried professionals, and 27% are self-employed.

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX said “Gen Z is proving that wealth creation isn't about where you come from or how much you start with, but finding the right opportunities, doing your research, and starting early. Young Indians were investing in crypto earlier, but they're doing so with discipline, curiosity, and a long-term mindset now. That's the foundation of India's next financial revolution.”

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities drive participation

The shift is also spreading beyond India's major metropolitan centres. Nearly 80% of WazirX's Gen Z users come from outside the country's top 10 cities, pointing to growing participation from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Mumbai and Delhi continue to have the highest individual concentration of users, but the broader distribution indicates that digital-asset investing is reaching a wider geographical audience.

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Young investors continue buying during volatility

Gen Z investors also appear willing to remain active during market corrections. WazirX data shows that 52.8% buy during mild market corrections, while 43.7% continue buying even on the worst trading days. Their average investment size also remains nearly unchanged during major market declines compared with normal trading days.

Overall, the data points to a younger investor base that is increasingly comfortable with digital assets but is also showing signs of portfolio diversification and a willingness to research before taking investment decisions.

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