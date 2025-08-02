From piggy banks to portfolios: Financial lessons that build wealth across generations

Financial wisdom doesn’t begin with stock tips or market analysis—it starts with simple, consistent habits: saving diligently, spending mindfully, and investing early. It’s less about how much you earn, and more about how wisely you manage what you have. Smart financial choices made today can create freedom and stability for decades to come.

Chartered Accountant Himank Singla’s earliest money lessons didn’t come from finance textbooks—they came from his mother. “My first real connection with money was through a piggy bank she gave me,” he says. “It wasn’t about coins. It was about patience, discipline, and purpose.”

Singla grew up in a middle-class household where both his parents, lawyers by profession, handled the dual pressures of work and raising a family. “They didn’t invest in sophisticated products, but every rupee was saved with care,” he recalls. “They consistently prioritised our future over instant gratification.”

That mindset left a lasting impression. “Wealth isn’t only created by earning more,” he says. “It’s built by making thoughtful decisions, living within your means, and staying committed to long-term goals.”

From Piggy Banks to Portfolios: My Mother’s Legacy of Financial Wisdom



Growing up, I believed that saving money in a piggy bank was the surest path to security.



Today, financial tools and access have expanded dramatically. The new generation isn’t just saving—they’re investing. Mutual funds, stocks, SIPs, and insurance are now the standard components of financial planning. “We’ve gone from passive savers to strategic investors,” Singla notes.

Interestingly, Singla observes that financial discipline is thriving in places beyond India’s metros. “People in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are often more consistent in saving and investing. Financial independence isn’t just a dream—it’s become a practical, daily choice.”

What’s changed is the timeline. Young Indians aren’t waiting until their 40s to think about wealth. They’re starting in their 20s, armed with knowledge, access, and intent.

Still, Singla believes the core values remain unchanged. “My mother never used terms like ‘asset allocation’ or ‘diversification,’ but she practiced them in spirit. Her focus was always on balance and planning.”