Gen Z is betting big on AI: Nvidia, Tech Stocks and Crypto shape new-age investment trend

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Gen Z makes up 44% of Binance stock users

According to Binance research, Gen Z accounts for 44% of users on Binance's Direct Stocks product, making it the largest generational group. The data covers Binance users accessing traditional finance products through the platform.

The emerging-market angle is particularly important. About 95% of Gen Z traditional-finance users on Binance are from emerging markets, compared with more than 90% for every other generation. This suggests that digital-first platforms may be giving younger investors in developing economies easier access to global equities.

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For comparison, Gen Z represented just 14.4% of US crypto owners in 2021, according to eMarketer, but that share is projected to reach 33% by 2028. Millennials, meanwhile, are expected to remain the largest cohort but see their share fall from 44.9% to 35.9%.

Nvidia is the Gen Z favourite

If there is one stock that captures Gen Z's current investment mood, it is Nvidia. Among Binance's “Next Gen Users” Gen Z customers in emerging markets with less than $2,000 in equity assets, Nvidia accounted for 20% of first stock trades. Micron followed at 8%, while Tesla, Apple and the Nasdaq-100 ETF also featured among popular first choices.

The preference for Nvidia also reflects the broader technology-heavy composition of Gen Z portfolios. AI has become a highly visible part of everyday digital life, potentially making semiconductor and technology stocks more familiar investment themes for younger investors.

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Bigger portfolio is also AI-heavy

The AI preference continues beyond the first trade. Binance Research found that users allocate roughly 60% of their equity holdings to Information Technology and Communication Services, while around 26% is concentrated in semiconductors. That is a striking contrast with the stereotype of young investors jumping randomly between meme stocks and speculative assets. The data points toward a recognisable theme: AI, semiconductors and technology.

But there is still a major difference from older generations. Gen Z investors generally have smaller portfolios, making access and fractional or digital investing particularly important.

Are Gen Z investors actually more risky?

Binance's Next Gen Users average 2.6 trades per day, compared with 3.0 trades among other users. Their use of leveraged ETFs is also relatively low: leveraged ETFs represented 5.9% of Gen Z trading volume, compared with 8.1% for Baby Boomers. At the same time, their overall activity is growing rapidly. Gen Z generated approximately $80 billion in traditional-finance trading volume in 2026 so far, with monthly volume compounding at nearly 24%.

So, the comparison is interesting: Gen Z has the largest user share, but not the highest trading frequency or leverage exposure.

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From “crypto bro” to diversified digital investor?

Crypto remains attractive to younger investors, but the line between crypto and traditional finance is becoming increasingly blurred. Globally, 50% of Gen Z and Millennials surveyed by Gemini said they currently own or previously owned crypto, with Gen Z at 48% and Millennials at 52%.

The new behaviour appears less about choosing “crypto versus stocks” and more about accessing multiple asset classes from the same digital ecosystem. For Gen Z, investing is becoming mobile, global, theme-driven and heavily influenced by technology. AI stocks, crypto, ETFs and digital assets can exist in the same portfolio.