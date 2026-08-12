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Gold gave 9.9% annualised spot return over 20 years: How it compared with other commodities

Gold gave 9.9% annualised spot return over 20 years: How it compared with other commodities

Gold delivered a 9.9% annualised spot return over the 20 years to June 2026, significantly outperforming several major commodity categories, according to the World Gold Council. Its futures return was also relatively close at 8.9%, highlighting gold’s lower exposure to the roll costs that can weigh on other commodity investments.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Gold gave 9.9% annualised spot return over 20 years: How it compared with other commoditiesBetween June 2006 and June 2026, gold delivered a 9.9% annualised spot return and 8.9% through futures.

Gold has delivered an annualised spot return of 9.9% over the 20 years to June 2026, outperforming most major commodity segments over the period, according to the World Gold Council’s latest report, Gold: The Most Effective Commodity Investment – 2026 Edition. Gold’s performance through futures was also relatively close at 8.9%, highlighting the metal’s limited exposure to the roll costs that can affect commodity futures.

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The World Gold Council analysed commodity performance across different investment horizons and found that gold outperformed broad commodity indices and most commodity sub-indices over the 3-, 5-, 10- and 20-year periods. It also noted that several broad commodity categories and sub-indices had negative returns over the 20-year period.

Gold vs other commodities

The difference becomes particularly significant when spot and futures returns are compared. Between June 2006 and June 2026, gold delivered a 9.9% annualised spot return and 8.9% through futures. In contrast, crude oil recorded a negative 0.2% spot return and -7.2% futures return over the same period.

This gap reflects an important structural difference between gold and many other commodities. Investors accessing commodities through futures can be affected by the shape of the futures curve. When markets are in contango, the cost of rolling contracts forward can reduce returns.

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Gold has historically faced less of this drag. The World Gold Council points to gold’s large above-ground stock, relatively low storage costs and limited convenience yield as factors behind a relatively flat futures curve. As a result, gold’s futures performance has remained relatively close to its spot performance.

Metric Gold Other commodities
20-year annualised spot return (Jun 2006–Jun 2026) 9.9% Generally lower than gold
20-year annualised futures return 8.9% Can face higher roll-related drag
Spot vs futures gap 1 percentage point Varies by commodity
Key advantage Large above-ground stock and low storage costs More dependent on inventory and futures-curve conditions
Portfolio role Diversification and potential risk reduction Broad commodity exposure

Source: World Gold Council, “Gold: The Most Effective Commodity Investment – 2026 Edition.”

Gold is not always the best performer

The report, however, does not suggest that gold beats every commodity over every period. The World Gold Council specifically notes that gold can underperform over shorter investment horizons. Its advantage has been more evident across longer time frames.

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Another factor supporting gold is its diverse demand base. Unlike commodities that are heavily dependent on industrial or economic activity, gold has investment, jewellery and technology-related demand. During periods of economic uncertainty, investment demand can support gold prices, while consumer demand can contribute during economic expansions.

The report also highlights gold’s relatively lower volatility compared with several major commodity groups. Its diverse sources of demand can help improve portfolio stability and risk-adjusted returns.

For investors, the key takeaway is that gold may serve a different purpose from a broad commodity allocation. The World Gold Council concludes that gold’s return profile, liquidity, diversification benefits and market structure make it a distinct strategic portfolio allocation rather than simply another commodity exposure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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