Gold or silver? Experts reveal what should top your Dhanteras shopping list this year

With the festive season approaching and Dhanteras just around the corner, investors are keeping a close watch on the soaring gold and silver prices. Both metals have reached record levels, driven by global uncertainties and rising demand. Gold for December 5 expiry on the MCX hit ₹78,260 per 10 grams on Monday, while silver climbed to ₹98,224 per kg. As demand for these precious metals peaks during this time of year, experts are advising investors to weigh their options carefully.

Related Articles

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, noted that geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. interest rate cuts are fueling the rally. He added that silver, which has lagged behind gold in recent months, now holds more potential for upside. “We’ve seen steady gains in gold recently, but silver could be the real opportunity here. We expect silver to hit ₹1,05,000- ₹1,10,000 per kg by Diwali,” he said, encouraging investors to consider shifting some focus to silver.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research echoed these views, pointing out that both metals are likely to remain strong in the coming weeks. He recommended buying gold above ₹77,700, with a stop loss at ₹77,240 and a target of ₹78,500. For silver, he advised entering at ₹95,500, aiming for ₹98,000, with a stop loss at ₹94,400. Jain emphasized that the ongoing volatility in the dollar index and international tensions would continue to support the strength of both metals.

In the major Indian cities, gold prices have slightly eased from their record highs, but remain elevated as festive buying continues. Here’s a look at the current rates:

Gold Prices Today (per 10 grams) City 22K Gold (INR) 24K Gold (INR) Delhi ₹72,920 ₹79,560 Mumbai ₹72,280 ₹79,410 Chennai ₹72,280 ₹79,410 Kolkata ₹72,280 ₹79,410

Silver Prices Today (per kg) City Silver Price (INR) Delhi ₹99,400 Mumbai ₹99,400 Chennai ₹1,06,900 Kolkata ₹99,400

As Dhanteras nears, many investors may look to precious metals as both a safe haven and a festive purchase. However, with markets being as volatile as they are, Kalantri and Jain advise staying cautious while seizing potential opportunities, especially in silver, as the festive season unfolds. (Mumbai rates)

