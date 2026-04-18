Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally combined cultural significance with sound financial returns. Considered an auspicious occasion associated with prosperity and wealth creation, the festival has historically coincided with long-term gains in gold prices. However, Akshaya Tritiya 2026, falling on April 19, arrives at a time when gold is already trading near record highs, altering the investment equation for buyers.

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Over the past decade, gold has delivered robust returns in India. Prices have climbed from around ₹29,000 per 10 grams in 2016 to over ₹1.54 lakh in April 2026, translating into cumulative gains of nearly 435%. Even more striking is the recent rally—gold prices have surged close to 60% since Akshaya Tritiya 2025. This sharp rise has been driven by a combination of global uncertainties, currency depreciation, and sustained investor demand.

Gold price movement

Despite this strong momentum, market experts expect a more tempered price movement around this year’s festival. Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth notes that gold is likely to trade in a broad range of ₹1.55 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams in the near term. “After a sharp rally earlier this year, prices may witness intermittent volatility, but the structural bullish trend remains intact,” he said.

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Several macroeconomic factors continue to support gold prices. Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have reinforced gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. At the same time, a weaker rupee has pushed domestic prices higher, while persistent global inflation has sustained investor interest. Additionally, central banks across the world continue to accumulate gold reserves, creating a strong demand base and providing a price floor.

However, the elevated price levels are expected to influence consumer behaviour this Akshaya Tritiya. Traditionally, the festival drives strong retail demand, but this year, buying may be more measured. Hariprasad points out that instead of aggressive fresh purchases, consumers may prefer exchange-led transactions—upgrading old jewellery or making smaller, incremental investments.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlights that the current market setup is different from previous cycles. “Akshaya Tritiya 2026 comes at a time when gold prices are already elevated due to strong global factors. Unlike earlier years, festive demand alone may not trigger a fresh rally,” he said. According to him, gold prices are likely to remain range-bound in the short term, with investors adopting a ‘buy on dips’ strategy rather than chasing highs.

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What should investors do?

For investors, the key drivers to monitor extend beyond domestic demand. Global cues such as US Federal Reserve policy decisions, the trajectory of the US dollar, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments will play a decisive role in determining price direction. Continued uncertainty could sustain gold’s upward trend, while improving global risk sentiment may lead to consolidation.

Historical data supports this broader perspective. Gold has consistently performed well during periods of economic stress—whether during inflationary cycles, oil shocks, or financial crises. The current phase, shaped by post-pandemic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, and currency volatility, aligns with these long-term trends.

In this context, Akshaya Tritiya 2026 may act more as a sentiment booster rather than a price trigger. The festival continues to hold cultural and emotional value for buyers, but from an investment standpoint, the strategy is evolving. Financial instruments such as gold ETFs and sovereign gold bonds are gaining traction, offering more efficient ways to participate in gold’s long-term growth without the costs associated with physical gold.

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The broader takeaway is clear: gold’s long-term outlook remains positive, supported by structural global factors. However, with prices already elevated, investors need to be more disciplined in their approach—focusing on staggered buying, diversification, and long-term allocation.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya is less about catching a rally and more about reinforcing gold’s role as a strategic asset in an uncertain world.