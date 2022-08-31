Gold prices dip to Rs 51,430 per 10 gram; experts see recovery in near term

Gold prices in India were down on Tuesday even as the precious metal showed a slight recovery in global markets. At MCX, gold October futures were down by Rs 188 to Rs 51,062 per 10 grams, which was Rs 51,250 on Monday. According to a Reuters report, the price of gold metal in the international market was higher after the dollar eased off a 20-year high. The gold prices are under pressure for quite some now as the US Federal Reserve has said that interest rates might be higher for a longer period of time to combat inflation. Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.

In the domestic markets, the prices are seen at around Rs 52,000 per 10gm in the immediate short term. Experts feel that strong GDP numbers, which are going to be out on August 31, may influence the rupee movement, and further impact domestic gold prices.

As of Tuesday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata was Rs 51,430, while the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,150. In Delhi, the price for 24- and 22-carat gold was Rs 51,600 and Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, respectively.

Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates 24-Carat Gold Rates Chennai Rs 47,650 Rs 52,000 Mumbai Rs 47,150 Rs 51,430 Delhi Rs 47,300 Rs 51,600 Kolkata Rs 47,150 Rs 51,430

According to experts, the risk sentiment has weakened in the last few months amid growth worries. Most central banks across the world are looking at increasing their interest rates to tame high inflation. This change in pattern has prompted investors to opt for riskier assets like equities and commodities in place of gold and silver weighing all existing factors.

Experts feel if gold prices dip between Rs 50,700 and Rs 50,500 per 10 gm in the domestic market, it would be a great buying opportunity for investors.