Gold prices may rise as US rate cuts loom, Emkay Wealth forecasts dollar-driven gains

Emkay Wealth Management's latest Navigator report suggests that gold prices, currently in a consolidation phase, are poised for a potential upward trajectory in the coming months. The firm posits that such consolidation periods typically serve as launch pads for the yellow metal's future gains. Earlier this year, robust demand from China buoyed gold prices, but this influence has diminished following China's reported gold sales from April to May. The anticipation of a renewed upward trend is fueled by various economic indicators and market dynamics. Emkay underscores that the cyclical nature of gold and its historical resilience make it a compelling option for investors seeking stability amidst economic fluctuations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report identifies two primary factors influencing gold's next movement: US interest rates and the direction of the dollar. Emkay Wealth anticipates that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its current stance while assessing the impact of tariffs on retail prices.

However, the firm foresees a significant likelihood of one or two rate cuts before the year's end, driven by moderating inflation. These potential rate cuts could weaken the dollar further, which has already seen a 10% drop over the past six months. A weaker dollar, combined with sustained drops in yields and rates, could bolster gold's appeal, making it a more attractive investment option. Emkay also notes that geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties could further influence currency valuations, indirectly impacting gold prices.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Emkay warns that new US spending, estimated at around $4.60 trillion, may exert upward pressure on borrowing costs, potentially increasing yields and counteracting any downward dollar pressure. The firm suggests that a stable US dollar and firmer US bond yields have recently applied downward pressure on gold prices. Despite these challenges, the potential for rate cuts and dollar depreciation remains a focal point for investors. Emkay advises that investors should remain vigilant, as fiscal policies and international economic developments could alter the landscape rapidly.

Emkay Wealth sees technical support for gold at approximately $3,297 and $3,248 an ounce. Despite the challenges from a stable dollar and firm bond yields, the firm remains optimistic about gold's prospects, citing the possibility of rate cuts and dollar depreciation as key catalysts. The anticipation of a favourable economic environment for gold investments is tempered by potential risks from increased borrowing pressures due to expansive US fiscal policies. The interplay between these factors creates a complex landscape for gold investors to navigate.

Advertisement

The broader commodity market, including gold, is continuously shaped by these macroeconomic factors, with Emkay's analysis providing valuable insights into potential market shifts. Investors are advised to monitor these developments closely, especially with the potential for rate adjustments and their implications on both gold prices and the broader economy. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for making informed investment decisions in the current economic climate.