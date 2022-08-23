Gold prices slip by Rs 400, but gain in global market; check rates in your city here

Gold prices slipped by almost Rs 400 in Indian markets on an average on Monday for 24 carats and 22 carats as the dollar index saw a rebound with US Fed calling for raise in interest rates in the near future. The yellow metal prices stood at Rs 4,759 per gram for 22 carats on August 23. One gram of 24 carat gold would be around Rs 5,193 on Tuesday. The silver prices, which have also seen a dip in the last few weeks, were at Rs 55 per gram on August 23. Even on MCX, gold futures were down at Rs 51,175 per 10 gram, while silver futures were at Rs 54,920 per kg.

In the global market, gold prices showed a slight revival on Tuesday though experts are still worried about the lingering concerns over the hike in US interest rates. Spot gold was at $1,738.90 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at $1,727.01 on Monday. Spot silver too gained and was at $19.04 per ounce, according to a report in Reuters. Other metal like platinum and palladium also rose up their charts. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,751.70.

Gold prices in Indian cities

According to experts, gold prices fluctuate with the rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. In India, the gold price for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,400 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,080, as of Tuesday. The gold price on Monday for 24-carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,800 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,450.

Check the price of gold in your city here:

City 22-Carat Gold Rates (Aug 23) 24-Carat Gold Rates (Aug 23) Chennai ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Mumbai ₹47,600 ₹52,930 Delhi ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Kolkata ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bangalore ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Hyderabad ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Pune ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Ahmedabad ₹47,650 ₹51,980

According to experts, the risk sentiment has weakened in the last few months amid growth worries. Most central banks are looking for interest rate hikes in a bid to tame inflation and avoid a possible recession. This change in pattern has prompted investors to opt for riskier assets like equities and commodities in place of gold and silver weighing all existing factors.

(With agency inputs)