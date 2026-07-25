Gold prices today, July 25: Gold slips below ₹1.45 lakh as global cues weigh; check latest rates

Gold rates on July 25: Gold prices in India remained under pressure on July 25, tracking weakness in international bullion markets as easing geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment weighed on demand for safe-haven assets. Silver prices also stayed near recent highs despite a modest decline.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell around 0.36% to ₹1,42,300 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined 0.36% to ₹2,18,580 per kilogram, reflecting subdued sentiment in the precious metals market.

Advertisement

Gold prices decline across purity levels

In the retail market, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹14,433 per gram, 22-karat gold at ₹13,230 per gram, and 18-karat gold at ₹10,825 per gram, according to data from Goodreturns.

Compared with July 23, the price of 24K gold has fallen by ₹185 per gram, while 22K gold is down ₹170 per gram and 18K gold has declined by ₹139 per gram, indicating a correction in domestic bullion prices over the past two days.

24K vs 22K gold: What's the difference?

Gold in India is primarily sold in two popular purities. 24-karat gold, with 99.9% purity, is considered the purest form and is typically preferred by investors buying the precious metal as a store of value. 22-karat gold, containing 91.6% gold mixed with alloy metals, is widely used for jewellery because it offers greater strength and durability.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Robert Kiyosaki says the biggest wealth transfer has begun. Should investors pay attention?

City-wise prices show minor variations

Gold prices remained broadly similar across major cities, with minor regional differences.

In Delhi, 24K gold was quoted at ₹14,448 per gram, while 22K gold stood at ₹13,245 per gram. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, 24K gold was priced at ₹14,433 per gram and 22K gold at ₹13,230 per gram. Ahmedabad reported relatively higher 24K prices at ₹14,656 per gram, while Chennai recorded higher 18K gold prices than several other cities.

Gold prices in major cities today (July 25, 2026)

City 24K Gold (₹/gram) 22K Gold (₹/gram) 18K Gold (₹/gram) Delhi ₹14,448 ₹13,245 ₹10,840 Mumbai ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825 Chennai ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹11,045 Kolkata ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825 Bengaluru ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825 Hyderabad ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825 Pune ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825 Vadodara ₹14,438 ₹13,235 ₹10,830 Ahmedabad ₹14,656 ₹13,235 ₹10,830

Why are gold prices falling?

The recent decline comes despite the government's decision to raise the basic customs duty on gold and silver from 5% to 10%. Analysts say softer international bullion prices have outweighed the impact of the higher import duty, with global gold correcting after geopolitical tensions eased.

Advertisement

Market participants also point to cautious investor sentiment ahead of key global economic data releases and expectations around the US Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

DON'T MISS: Gold, silver prices today (July 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

What should investors watch?

Going forward, gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to global developments. Investors will closely monitor US inflation data, Federal Reserve policy decisions, movements in the US dollar and geopolitical events, all of which influence demand for safe-haven assets.

Although short-term volatility is likely to continue, gold remains a preferred portfolio diversifier and inflation hedge for long-term investors, especially during periods of economic and financial uncertainty.