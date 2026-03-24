Gold, silver price March 24: Check latest 24K, 22K, 18K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on March 24, 2026 remained largely guided by global bullion trends, currency movement, and domestic demand conditions. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and volatility in commodities, precious metals showed limited upside, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors and stable jewellery demand in the physical market.

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As per the latest rates, 24-carat gold (999 purity) is trading at around Rs 13,564 per gram, while 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, is priced near Rs 12,434 per gram. The price of 18-carat gold, commonly used in diamond and studded jewellery, is also holding steady in line with broader market trends.

Silver prices remain elevated compared to historical levels, with the metal trading at around Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced close to Rs 2,12,657 per kilogram in the domestic market.

Analysts say bullion prices are currently being influenced by rising crude oil costs, firm US bond yields, and expectations that global interest rates may stay higher for longer. Higher yields tend to limit gains in gold and silver because these metals do not offer interest, reducing their appeal during periods of tight monetary policy.

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City-wise Gold Prices – March 24, 2026

Gold prices across major Indian cities remained largely steady on March 24, 2026, with minor variations seen due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller margins. The latest rates show that 24-carat gold prices are trading in the range of Rs 13,564–Rs 13,919 per gram across key metro cities, while 22-carat gold is around Rs 12,434–Rs 12,759 per gram. Prices of 18-carat gold are mostly near Rs 10,173–Rs 10,639 per gram.

Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold rates, with 24K gold at about Rs 13,919 per gram, 22K at Rs 12,759, and 18K at Rs 10,639 per gram. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, gold prices were largely similar, with 24K gold at around Rs 13,564 per gram and 22K gold at about Rs 12,434 per gram, while 18K gold traded near Rs 10,173 per gram. In the national capital Delhi, 24K gold was priced at roughly Rs 13,579 per gram, with 22K at Rs 12,449 and 18K at around Rs 10,188 per gram.

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Recent trend data also shows that bullion prices have corrected from last week’s highs. Earlier in March, 999 purity gold was above Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams, but has fallen closer to Rs 1.35 lakh, reflecting profit-booking and pressure from rising bond yields. Silver has also declined sharply, currently near Rs 2.01–2.29 lakh per kg, tracking global weakness in precious metals.

City-wise Gold Prices – March 24, 2026 (Per Gram)

City | 24K (₹) | 22K (₹) | 18K (₹)

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Chennai | 13919 | 12759 | 10639

Mumbai | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Delhi | 13579 | 12449 | 10188

Kolkata | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Bangalore | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Hyderabad | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Kerala | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Pune | 13564 | 12434 | 10173

Source: Goodreturns

City-wise silver prices - March 24, 2026

Silver prices in India on March 24, 2026 remained largely steady across major cities, tracking the latest decline seen in the bullion market over the past week. The price of Silver 999 is currently around Rs 2,299 per 10 grams, which translates to Rs 22,990 per 100 grams and about Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram in the domestic market.

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Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are almost identical at Rs 2,299 per 10 grams, reflecting uniform pricing across key trading centres. In Chennai, silver is trading slightly higher at around Rs 2,349 per 10 grams due to local demand and tax differences.

Recent data shows silver has corrected sharply from nearly Rs 2,75,000 per kg on March 17 to about Rs 2,29,900, indicating strong profit booking after the recent rally in precious metals.

Silver Prices – March 2026

Date | 10 gram | 100 gram | 1 Kg

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Mar 24, 2026 | 2299 | 22990 | 229900

Mar 23, 2026 | 2300 | 23000 | 230000

Mar 22, 2026 | 2450 | 24500 | 245000

Mar 21, 2026 | 2450 | 24500 | 245000

Mar 20, 2026 | 2550 | 25500 | 255000

Mar 19, 2026 | 2600 | 26000 | 260000

Mar 18, 2026 | 2650 | 26500 | 265000

Mar 17, 2026 | 2750 | 27500 | 275000

Mar 16, 2026 | 2700 | 27000 | 270000