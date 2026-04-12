Gold, silver prices today (April 12): MCX steady; city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold and silver prices remained steady on Sunday, April 12, as trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) stayed closed for the weekend, following a week of gains in gold.

Must Read: SGB vs digital gold vs physical gold: What should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya?

The MCX gold rate closed at ₹1,52,690 per 10 gm on Friday, marking a rise of around 2% compared to the previous week’s close of ₹1,49,650 per 10 gm. The gains came on the back of value buying as concerns around inflation eased during the week.

Advertisement

Silver prices, meanwhile, remained largely unchanged, with MCX silver closing at ₹2,43,300 per kg.

Despite the weekly gains, both gold and silver have seen some downward pressure after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict, prompting investors to shift towards equity markets.

Across major Indian cities, gold prices showed limited variation. In Delhi, gold stood at ₹1,52,340 per 10 gm for 24 karat, while in Mumbai it was ₹1,52,610. Prices in Chennai were slightly higher at ₹1,53,000, while Kolkata recorded ₹1,52,380 and Bengaluru ₹1,52,680 for 24 karat gold.

Gold prices in key cities (per 10 gm):

In Delhi, gold stood at ₹1,52,340 for 24 kt and ₹1,39,645 for 22 kt.

In Mumbai, gold was priced at ₹1,52,610 for 24 kt and ₹1,39,893 for 22 kt.

Advertisement

In Chennai, gold was slightly higher at ₹1,53,000 for 24 kt and ₹1,40,250 for 22 kt.

In Kolkata, rates were ₹1,52,380 for 24 kt and ₹1,39,682 for 22 kt.

In Bengaluru, gold stood at ₹1,52,680 for 24 kt and ₹1,39,957 for 22 kt.

Silver prices in key cities:

Silver prices remained broadly stable across major cities. In Delhi, silver was priced at ₹2,43,350 per kg, while Mumbai recorded ₹2,43,770 per kg. In Chennai, silver stood at ₹2,43,550 per kg, while Kolkata saw slightly lower levels at ₹2,42,370 per kg. Bengaluru recorded ₹2,43,040 per kg.

The steady prices reflect a pause in trading activity over the weekend, even as broader global developments and investor sentiment continue to influence demand for precious metals. Gold’s weekly gain indicates underlying support, while silver continues to track a stable trend.