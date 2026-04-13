Gold, silver prices today (April 13): Planning to buy? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on April 13: Gold and silver prices in India on April 13, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹15,150–₹15,220 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,890–₹13,950 per gram across major cities. Silver prices are hovering around ₹2,38,000–₹2,39,800 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,158 13,895 11,369 Mumbai 15,184 13,919 11,388 Kolkata 15,156 13,893 11,367 Chennai 15,220 13,952 11,415

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,387 2,38,690 Mumbai 2,399 2,39,120 Kolkata 2,600 2,38,780 Chennai 2,398 2,39,800

MCX closing prices (as on April 12, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled lower at ₹1,52,910 per 10 gm, down 0.52%. Silver also declined, falling 1.92% to ₹2,44,250 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) 1,52,910 per gm Down 0.52% Silver (May futures) 2,44,250 per kg Down 1.92%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.