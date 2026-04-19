Gold, silver prices today, April 19: Check rates on Akshaya Tritiya in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely steady on Sunday, April 19. The day coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, which is widely considered an auspicious occasion for buying precious metals.

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Gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams based on previous closing levels.

At 6:15 am, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹154,900 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹141,992 per 10 grams. Silver (999 fine) was priced at ₹259,210 per kilogram, according to the Indian Bullion Association.

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Prices showed minor variation across major cities.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹155,780 per 10 grams and 22-carat at ₹142,800. Silver stood at ₹275,000 per kg.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold was ₹155,930 per 10 grams and 22-carat ₹142,920, with silver at ₹275,000 per kg.

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In Ahmedabad, gold prices were ₹155,830 (24K) and ₹142,850 (22K), while silver was ₹275,000 per kg.

In Bengaluru, 24-carat gold was ₹155,780 and 22-carat ₹142,800. Similar rates were seen in Kolkata.

In Hyderabad, gold prices were ₹155,780 (24K) and ₹142,800 (22K), while silver was higher at ₹280,000 per kg.

In Chennai, gold traded at ₹156,660 per 10 grams for 24-carat and ₹143,600 for 22-carat. Silver was priced at ₹280,000 per kg.

Retail buyers were advised to factor in additional costs such as making charges, taxes, and GST, which can raise the final purchase price.

Akshay Tritiya 2026: Check shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19 and ends at 7:27 am on April 20.

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Auspicious timings for purchases vary slightly across cities. In Delhi/NCR, the window is from 10:49 am to 12:20 pm, while in Mumbai it is from 10:49 am to 12:38 pm. Similar late-morning windows are observed in Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

In Kolkata, the period ends at 11:36 am, while in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, it extends until around midday.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered a favourable time to start new ventures, including business investments and property purchases.

