Gold, silver prices today (Aug 3): Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad gold rates steady; silver climbs over 1%

On the Comex, gold was trading at $4,109.90 per ounce, up $2.90 or 0.07%, after touching an intraday high of $4,145.50 per ounce. Silver climbed to $58.415 per ounce, gaining 1.09% during the session.

MUST READ: Where should you invest in August? Large caps, banks and infrastructure emerge as top bets amid global uncertainty

The recovery in bullion prices followed a sharp decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump indicated he was delaying any fresh military action against Iran to allow more time for negotiations. The remarks eased fears of an immediate escalation in West Asia and reduced concerns over disruptions to global crude supplies.

Advertisement

Lower oil prices generally help moderate inflation expectations. However, analysts said gains in gold remained capped as markets continued to focus on the outlook for US interest rates.

Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, tends to lose some appeal when interest rates are expected to remain elevated because the metal does not generate any yield.

The Federal Reserve remains at the centre of investor attention after three policymakers who dissented at last week's policy meeting reiterated concerns that inflation could remain above the central bank's 2% target unless borrowing costs are raised further.

Delhi gold and silver rates

In the domestic market, gold prices in Delhi remained flat on August 3 despite the uptick in international bullion prices.

Advertisement

According to the latest rates, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹13,986 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹13,320 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold was priced at ₹1,39,860, whereas 22K gold was available at ₹1,33,200.

MUST READ: 24K Gold rate on Aug 1: Gold prices range from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹1.48 lakh; silver holds near ₹2.35 lakh/kg

Gold prices have largely remained stable at the start of August. Data showed that both the highest and lowest prices recorded so far this month are identical—₹13,986 per gram for 24K gold and ₹13,320 per gram for 22K gold—indicating a flat trend.

The recent stability follows a slight correction from July 31, when 24K gold was priced at ₹1,40,230 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹1,33,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi also remained unchanged. The white metal was quoted at ₹235 per gram, or ₹2,35,000 per kg, the same as the previous day. Over the past 10 days, silver prices have remained steady at ₹2,350 per 10 grams, reflecting a flat trend in the domestic market despite gains in international prices.

Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi Today (August 3, 2026)

Metal Purity Unit Today Yesterday Trend Gold 24K 1 gram ₹13,986 ₹13,986 Flat Gold 22K 1 gram ₹13,320 ₹13,320 Flat Gold 24K 10 grams ₹1,39,860 ₹1,39,860 Flat Gold 22K 10 grams ₹1,33,200 ₹1,33,200 Flat Silver Standard 1 gram ₹235 ₹235 Flat Silver Standard 10 grams ₹2,350 ₹2,350 Flat Silver Standard 1 kg ₹2,35,000 ₹2,35,000 Flat

Pan-India prices

Advertisement

Across India, bullion prices were largely steady on Monday. According to bullions.co.in, 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,43,430 per 10 grams at the national level, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,478 per 10 grams. Gold has gained 43.69% over the past year, underscoring the strong rally in precious metals.

ALSO READ: Indians spent Rs 65,000 crore more on gold in Q2 despite buying less. Here's why

Meanwhile, Silver 999 fine was priced at ₹2,18,160 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling traded at ₹2,01,798 per kg. Silver has significantly outperformed over the past year, surging 97.30% from ₹1,10,570 per kg on August 3, 2025. Among major metros, Chennai recorded the highest prices for both gold and silver, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Gold & Silver Prices in Major Indian Cities (August 3, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver 999 (1 kg) India Average ₹1,43,430 ₹1,31,478 ₹2,18,160 Mumbai ₹1,43,170 ₹1,31,239 ₹2,17,770 Delhi ₹1,42,930 ₹1,31,019 ₹2,17,390 Chennai ₹1,43,590 ₹1,31,624 ₹2,18,400 Kolkata ₹1,42,980 ₹1,31,065 ₹2,17,480 Bengaluru ₹1,43,280 ₹1,31,340 ₹2,17,940 Hyderabad ₹1,43,400 ₹1,31,450 ₹2,18,110

US economic data in focus

Investors are now awaiting a series of key US economic releases this week, including job openings data, the ADP private employment report, weekly jobless claims and the closely watched non-farm payrolls report.

The data will be closely monitored for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Stronger-than-expected labour market data could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary policy, potentially weighing on bullion prices. Conversely, weaker readings may revive hopes of policy easing, supporting demand for precious metals.

Advertisement

Analysts expect gold and silver to remain range-bound in the near term, with price movements likely to be driven by US macroeconomic data, manufacturing PMI readings from major economies, developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices.