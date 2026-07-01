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Gold, silver prices today (July 1): Yellow metal stays below ₹1.5 lakh, silver remains stable; check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 1): Yellow metal stays below ₹1.5 lakh, silver remains stable; check latest rates here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams during the session.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 1): Yellow metal stays below ₹1.5 lakh, silver remains stable; check latest rates here While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, June 24, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The decline came amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams during the session. Silver futures saw a recovery from daily lows to close above ₹2.25 lakh per kilogram.

DO CHECKOUT | Buying Gold ETFs? Navneet Damani Reveals The 50-25-25 Investment Strategy

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,42,200 ₹1,30,360
Mumbai ₹1,42,050  ₹1,30,210
Bengaluru ₹1,42,050  ₹1,30,210
Kolkata ₹1,42,050  ₹1,30,210
Hyderabad ₹1,42,050  ₹1,30,210
Chennai ₹1,43,900 ₹1,31,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349
 
₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900
Chennai ₹2,449
₹2,44,900

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 24 June 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,195 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹13,275 per gram, reflecting a premium of ₹80 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,395 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,482 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,195
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,195
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,395
Tanishq 22K 13,275
Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,020
Delhi 13,020
Gujarat 13,020
Karnataka 13,020
Kerala 13,020
Maharashtra 13,020
Odisha 13,020
Punjab 13,020
Tamil Nadu 13,020

Published on: Jul 1, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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