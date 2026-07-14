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Gold, silver prices today (July 14): Gold prices drop slightly; Silver nears ₹2.35 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 14): Gold prices drop slightly; Silver nears ₹2.35 lakh; Check latest rates here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.88% at ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 2% to ₹2.17 lakh per kilogram

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 9:16 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 14): Gold prices drop slightly; Silver nears ₹2.35 lakh; Check latest rates hereIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices saw a slight dip on July 14, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.51 lakh whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.35 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.88% at ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 2% to ₹2.17 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story. 

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,43,050 ₹1,31,140
Mumbai ₹1,42,900 ₹1,30,990
Bengaluru ₹1,42,900 ₹1,30,990
Kolkata ₹1,42,900 ₹1,30,990
Hyderabad ₹1,42,900 ₹1,30,990
Chennai ₹1,43,990 ₹1,31,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349
 
₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,399 ₹2,39,900
Chennai ₹2,399

₹ 2,39,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 14 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,100 per gram and ₹13,230 per gram, respectively, across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,145 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,433 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,340 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,100
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,230
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,433
Tanishq 22K 13,145
Tanishq 24K* 14,340

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,100
Delhi 13,100
Gujarat 13,100
Karnataka 13,100
Kerala 13,100
Maharashtra 13,100
Odisha 13,100
Punjab 13,100
Tamil Nadu 13,100

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 14, 2026 9:16 AM IST
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