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Gold, silver prices today (July 15): Yellow metal drops 0.5%; Silver hits ₹2.22 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 15): Yellow metal drops 0.5%; Silver hits ₹2.22 lakh; Check latest rates here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.57% at ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 0.41% to ₹2.22 lakh per kilogram. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 9:26 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 15): Yellow metal drops 0.5%; Silver hits ₹2.22 lakh; Check latest rates hereMarket participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 15, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.51 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.35 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.57% at ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 0.41% to ₹2.22 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story. 

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,42,940 ₹1,31,040
Mumbai ₹1,42,790 ₹1,30,890
Bengaluru ₹1,42,790 ₹1,30,890
Kolkata ₹1,42,790 ₹1,30,890
Hyderabad ₹1,42,790 ₹1,30,890
Chennai ₹1,43,450 ₹1,31,490

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349
 
₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Chennai ₹2,349

₹ 2,34,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 15 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,090 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,135 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,433 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,340 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,090
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,090
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,433
Tanishq 22K 13,135
Tanishq 24K* 14,340

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,090
Delhi 13,090
Gujarat 13,090
Karnataka 13,090
Kerala 13,090
Maharashtra 13,090
Odisha 13,090
Punjab 13,090
Tamil Nadu 13,090

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 9:26 AM IST
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