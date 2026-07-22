Gold, silver prices today (July 22): Yellow metal nears ₹1.45 lakh, silver tops ₹2.25 lakh; check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 21, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.42 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.20 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by around 1.08% at ₹1,44,441 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 1.01% to ₹2,26,050 per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,46,560 ₹1,34,450 Mumbai ₹1,46,510 ₹1,34,300 Bengaluru ₹1,46,510 ₹1,34,300 Kolkata ₹1,46,510 ₹1,34,300 Hyderabad ₹1,46,510 ₹1,34,300 Chennai ₹1,44,230 ₹1,32,210

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Mumbai ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Bengaluru ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Kolkata ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000 Hyderabad ₹2,450 ₹2,45,000 Chennai ₹2,401 ₹2,40,100

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,220 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,265 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,438 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,435 per gram.

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The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,220 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,220 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,438 Tanishq 22K 13,265 Tanishq 24K* 14,435

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State