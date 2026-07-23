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Gold, silver prices today (July 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (July 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by around 0.31% at ₹1,45,230 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 0.24% to ₹2,26,453 per kilogram.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 23, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.42 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.20 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by around 0.31% at ₹1,45,230 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 0.24% to ₹2,26,453 per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,46,570 ₹1,34,460
Mumbai ₹1,46,520 ₹1,34,310
Bengaluru ₹1,46,520 ₹1,34,310
Kolkata ₹1,46,520 ₹1,34,310
Hyderabad ₹1,46,520 ₹1,34,310
Chennai ₹1,46,520 ₹1,34,310

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,401 ₹2,40,100
Mumbai ₹2,401

₹2,40,100

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Bengaluru ₹2,401 ₹2,40,100
Kolkata ₹2,401 ₹2,40,100
Hyderabad ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100
Chennai ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100

DON'T MISS | Australia, Russia & South Africa hold most of the world's precious metals: Where does India stand?

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,220 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,275 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,422 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,482 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,220
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,220
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,422
Tanishq 22K 13,275
Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,430
Delhi 13,430
Gujarat 13,430
Karnataka 13,430
Kerala 13,430
Maharashtra 13,430
Odisha 13,430
Punjab 13,430
Tamil Nadu 13,430

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 23, 2026 9:20 AM IST
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