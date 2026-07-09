Gold, silver prices today (July 9): Gold drops below ₹1.45 lakh, silver at ₹2.21 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices remained stable on July 9, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.24% at ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures also dropped by 0.67% at ₹2.21 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

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Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,43,270 ₹1,31,340 Mumbai ₹1,43,120 ₹1,31,190 Bengaluru ₹1,43,120 ₹1,31,190 Kolkata ₹1,43,120 ₹1,31,190 Hyderabad ₹1,43,120 ₹1,31,190 Chennai ₹1,44,540 ₹1,32,490

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100 Mumbai ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Bengaluru ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Kolkata ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Chennai ₹2,499 ₹2,49,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 7 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,245 per gram and ₹13,315 per gram for 22-carat gold, respectively, across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,165 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,012 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,498 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,245 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,315 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,012 Tanishq 22K 13,165 Tanishq 24K* 14,498

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State